Launch Terre Haute is partnering with other area businesses to give entrepreneurs a chance at owning a food-related business.
In conjunction with Haute City Center and West Central Indiana Small Business Development Center, this years Launch P@d Competition will focus on bringing an eatery to the Haute City Center, according to a news release from Launch.
The space, formerly the Cinnabon location in the center, is leased and managed by Spinoso Real Estate Group. The rent for the 597 square foot space has been reduced to assist the selected start-up business. The winner of Launch P@d will be responsible for utilities and any additional business-related costs.
Due to location, only food-related entrepreneurs and restaurant start-ups are being considered for this round of Launch P@d pitches.
“This opportunity is a win-win for the community and Haute City Center,'' said Kim Ingalsbe, general manager of the center, in a release. “The current vacant food/beverage spot will bring new business and will give an opportunity to an aspiring entrepreneur.”
Those selected will pitch a refined business plan, including financials, to a group of local business leaders. The deadline for submissions is Oct. 11.
For additional information or to apply, visit launchterrehaute.com/launchpad.
Launch P@d is part business pitch competition, part business mentoring service, all sponsored by Launch Terre Haute and was first developed by a group of volunteers on the Economic Development pillar of the See You in Terre Haute Community Plan. The program provides potential entrepreneurs a space to open a brick and mortar storefront or office space with reduced rental prices. The first competition resulted in the establishment of Snapped, A Selfie Studio in a vacant storefront in downtown Terre Haute.
Launch P@d is sponsored by the City of Terre Haute, Cintas, Crane Federal Credit Union and Joink.
