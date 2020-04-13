Late Terre Haute firefighter honored

West Vigo High School’s football field lights shone bright at 7 p.m. Monday, “kickoff time,” but it wasn’t for a game.
Instead, the high school — joined by Terre Haute North Vigo, South Vigo and other high schools — lit football fields to honor John Schoffstall, a Terre Haute firefighter, and Paul Loggan, longtime North Central High School [Indianapolis] athletic director, who both died Sunday as the result of complications caused by COVID-19.
Schoffstall, a graduate of West Vigo High School and a former football player, was an important figure for youth football in western Vigo County, said Bill Riley, VCSC director of communications. Schoffstall helped coach the current juniors and seniors, including his son, from third grade until they entered high school.
He also volunteered with the West Vigo football parent organization, helping with meals before away games.
When North Central High School decided to turn on their lights for Loggan, “We decided we would turn these on for both Paul and John Schoffstall,” said Jeff Cobb, West Vigo football coach.
John Schoffstall was “a big community member and well loved, both in West Terre Haute and Terre Haute,” Cobb said. “I’ve known him for a long time. The word that describes him is servant. He was always serving other people.”
As a volunteer for the school’s football parent organization, Schoffstall “was always that guy who would help bring food to the team before we would travel to away games or bring snacks to the kids,” Cobb said. “He and his wife, Jennifer, were both selfless people who would do so much for others. They are the people you can call and say, hey I need this.” And it would be done.
Schoffstall, 41, was a near 12-year veteran of the Terre Haute Fire Department. He was assigned to Station 5, C-shift, and worked as part of the support truck crew.
Schoffstall lived in New Goshen and the West Vigo community “always rallies around each other and is very compassionate,” Cobb said.
For Cobb, the hardest part as a parent himself “is knowing that Jake [Schoffstall’s son] will be a senior next year and his dad’s not going to be here.”
Ryan Easton, West Vigo principal, knew Schoffstall going back to elementary school. “He always put others first,” Easton said. “He had West Vigo, New Goshen and the west side at heart.”
The tribute spoke loudly, even as the football field remained quiet; people could view from afar, but were discouraged from gathering over concerns about COVID-19 and the need to maintain social distancing.
Among those who briefly stopped by to honor Schoffstall’s memory was Robin Wyrick. “His son and my son played football together ... our sons grew up together,” and Schoffstall had coached her son in football, she said. She also wanted to show support for his family and what they are going through.
Wyrick, a nurse, was accompanied by her daughter, Sarah, who wanted to “support my mom.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.