As the year is coming to a close, so is the time for our community to earn entries for the $10,000 cash giveaway to a donor of the United Way of the Wabash Valley.
Terre Haute Chevrolet is sponsoring the giveaway as part of the organization’s 2020 Annual Community Resource Drive. The company has continued its longstanding partnership with the United Way, helping to focus on the root causes of poverty and struggling working families.
“We value our partnership with Terre Haute Chevrolet and their willingness, even in an unpredictable year, to provide a $10,000 cash giveaway incentive,” said United Way Executive Director Richard Payonk. “This is an example of a community minded company truly giving back to others. This opportunity gives donors in our community an added reason to give by providing a way for people to earn a chance at a reward for doing a great thing by investing in their community.”
Donors can earn chances to win the cash incentive based on their level of donor support. Entries for the $10,000 cash drawing are earned by:
• Any returning donor at same level or more = 1 entry
• Every $25 increment donation from a new donor = 2 entries
• Every $25 increment increase from a previous year donor over their last year’s gift = 2 entries
• An added bonus with any new or increased gift reaching $500 or more = 20 additional entries
Donations must be submitted by Dec. 31 for a chance to win; the drawing will be staged in January.
