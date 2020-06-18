Authorities are investigating reports of lasers being pointed at pilots over Greene County.
The Greene County Sheriff's Department received multiple complaints in March and June from the Federal Aviation Administration office in Terre Haute about the nighttime incidents.
County deputies each time tried to locate the person pointing the laser, but the incidents ended before deputies could arrive in the general area.
"This is very dangerous as a pilot can lose control of their aircraft and possibly have their eyes damaged," said sheriff's department Major George Dallaire in a news release. "This is also a federal crime."
The penalty for conviction is up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
Anyone with information about who is pointing lasers at passing aircraft is asked to call the Greene County Sheriff's Department at 812-384-4411.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.