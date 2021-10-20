Larry Bird Museum won't open with convention center

While opening of a new downtown Terre Haute Convention Center remains on track for March, it does not include the attached Larry Bird Museum.
“The Larry Bird Museum will not be ready to open by the time the convention center opens,” said Jon Marvel, president of the Vigo County Capital Improvement Board.
Currently, there is no projected opening date for the museum
Marvel said the majority of articles for display in the museum “is coming from (Terre Haute businessman) Greg Gibson,” who Marvel said, “has had his hands full with other things, so that is why that has slowed that down.”
A preliminary design for the convention center is completed, however, Doug Kowalski, attorney with Kroger Gardis & Regas, which represents the CIB, said further discussions with Hilferty & Associates Inc., an Athens, Ohio-based museum design firm, are needed to complete the design, potentially in the next week.
Brian Kooistra, chief operating officer at Garmong Construction Services, told the board the construction company needs a design to enable installation of a concrete floor, electrical and conduit work, as well as install dry wall.
Painting and other finishes could be done at a later stage, he said. For the project to be completed by March of next year, all work really needs to be completed by February of next year, Kooistra said.
Kooistra added there will be a marginal increased cost to do that work after other sections of the convention center has already been completed.
Marvel said the museum design has changed several times, adding, “the museum (schedule) is not Garmong’s fault.” Marvel said the museum still has a budget of $1.5 million, “no more and no less.”
The museum is envisioned to be run as a non-profit agency, with that non-profit group operating the museum, said Steve Witt, a member of the board and president of the Terre Haute Economic Development Corp.
“The Larry Bird Museum is an integral part” of the convention center, Witt said. “We always thought that would help set up our convention center apart from others. We also thought about displays in other parts of the museum that are not necessarily linked to Larry Bird but are local, which will help us in the competitive arena as well. This has been a very challenging project,” Witt said of the museum and overall convention center project.
Mayor Duke Bennett, a CIB member, said a convention center budget was first set in 2017 and underwent several changes, adding the overall project has remained on track and schedule.
“I don’t think we could have had a better partner ... on the construction side to keep us on schedule,” the mayor said of Garmong Construction Services.
Casino support
The CIB voted to pass a resolution in support of a casino operator, but also as a public statement to prevent competition to the new convention center.
The resolution supports Hard Rock (which applied as HR Terre Haute LLC) for a Vigo County casino license.
However, the CIB also noted “to further express its desire that any selected applicant construct a facility that is compatible with the Convention Center and will not provide facilities that are directly competitive with the Convention Center for the benefit of the public interest and the Convention Center’s economic success.”
The resolution also states the CIB “requests that the (Indiana Gaming) Commission, in its review of applications, disallow or revise any application which provides for a ballroom capacity in excess of 250 persons, as any such facility will have an undue competitive impact on the operation of the Convention Center and the significant public funds therein” noting the CIB is undertaking construction of the $35 million convention center with a conference center and ballroom.
The Indiana Gaming Commission is accepting written comments on the Vigo County casino license until 4:30 p.m. Nov. 12. The IGC is slated to award a casino license on Nov. 17.
New items, signage, furniture
The CIB approved the use of food-and-beverage tax funds to pay for new lighting and a special chemical coating on limestone to prevent graffiti damage.
That special coating — at a cost of $13,428 — will be applied to the limestone, which is mostly located along Wabash Avenue and includes a front-entrance sign wall, a limestone base for a vertical sign and limestone columns along the building’s front.
Kooistra said the limestone represents about 5 percent of the building’s materials. However, limestone is very porous and any paint can damage the stone as a shadow remains even if paint is removed.
Koositra said a special cleaner will be used with the coating so that any graffiti can be removed. Vigo County Commissioner Chris Switzer told the board he sought the coating as he was concerned that graffiti might be done on the limestone wall in front of the convention center.
Marvel said after a night observation of the construction, he and Switzer noticed the north side of the convention center was dark. That sparked a need for exterior lighting. “I don’t know how that was overlooked” in the building design, Marvel said. The projected cost is $25,000.
CIB members Emily Crapo and Terri Conley each voiced concern of using additional food and beverage tax funds for the expenses, seeking to use any construction contingency funds. After board discussion, it was determined there was funding available; however, the board voted to make all future additions presented on individual requests.
In another matter, the board approved a resolution accepting a bid of $12,570 for pedestrian wayfinding signage from Wagner Signs Inc. of Indianapolis. The signs are part of the 41/40 Arts and Cultural District. Terre Haute is one of 10 Hoosier cities recognized by the Indiana Arts Commission as having an arts and cultural district.
The board also approved a resolution for a revised proposal from Commercial Office Environments for furniture at $327,339, which is a savings of just over $39,000 after a review of furniture items from Tennille Wanner, general manager of the Terre Haute Convention Center for Spectra Venue Management. The furniture for the convention center will be supplied from Mity Lite Inc. and Modern Office, listed as InStockChairs.com.
Construction update
Construction of the convention center remains on schedule for an accelerated substantial completion date of March 1, 2022.
In the convention center, installation of wood paneling is 50% complete and metal panel installation is nearing completion. Painting is complete in the ballroom and drywall finishing is ongoing on the second floor. Some work remaining includes installing plumbing and light fixtures, completing work to make the HVAC system fully functional within the next month and install ceramic tile on the second floor, as well as complete an exterior glass canopy.
A connector walkway from the Hilton Garden Inn to the convention center is expected to be completed by the end of the year.
Sidewalks, gutters and paver work is well underway.
“Our goal is to put asphalt down no later then mid November and we are on track to get that done,” Kooistra said.
In the parking garage, light fixture installation is 75% complete and elevator installation is 70% complete. Overall, work on the parking garage is nearing completion.
“We expect to have the parking garage complete by Thanksgiving,” at least for the building construction, Kooistra said. Installation of garage equipment, such security and data equipment will be completed when equipment is obtained, he said.
