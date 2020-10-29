An anticipated large Republican rally that was to have taken place at the Haute City Center parking lot at noon Saturday has now been moved to the parking lot of the former Kmart store on U.S. 41 South.

The mall is the location of one of Vigo County’s early voting sites.

Also, a pro-Trump organization called Freedom Fighters of Central Indiana — which promoted the Republican rally — said its intent was never to intimidate voters when it wrote on its Facebook site Oct. 21, “Let’s come out in even larger numbers. Let’s Shut Down the Haute City Center parking lot with nothing but Trump 2020.”

The posting was later changed to read, “... Let’s fill the Haute City Center parking lot with nothing but good people wanting to vote.”

The Republican voting rally now at the old Kmart building lot is being hosted by Chris Switzer, a Vigo County councilman and candidate for county commissioner. Switzer said Brad Newman, the Vigo County clerk, is rally co-host. Newman, also a Republican, is seeking re-election.

Switzer said he and Newman decided to move the rally because they expect a large group to attend.

“Taking up that much room in the parking lot at the mall just didn’t seem like a good idea,” Switzer said. Mall representatives didn’t say they had to move, but “they just said they didn’t want a bunch of people out there with microphones and things like that. But we could assemble there and go vote.”

So, the rally will take place at the former Kmart site. Then those who haven’t yet voted will go “parade style” to Haute City Center to vote, Switzer said.

Local Democrats have done similar things for years, Switzer said, where they have an organizing event and a lot of people go vote on certain days.

“We picked Saturday to go do it, and we’re going to try to get 300 or 400 people to go vote and see how it turns out,” Switzer said.

While he and Newman organized the Republican voting rally, Freedom Fighters of Central Indiana “are their own separate entity,” Switzer said. A few other organizations “jumped on to support” the rally, including the Freedom Fighters.

“Freedom Fighters doesn’t have anything to do with me,” Switzer said.

He doesn’t believe the Freedom Fighters’ intent was to intimidate voters when they wrote about packing the Haute City Center parking lot with Trump supporters. He believes they were “excited” about the effort, and “they kind of spoke out of context, but I had them change it. ... They agreed to change it without any issues.”

Switzer said he welcomes the support of the Freedom Fighters of Central Indiana, which on its Facebook page states it is a nonprofit as well as “a local group of patriots that love law enforcement and Second Amendment and Donald J. Trump.”

Freedom Fighters also will have a “cruise” that begins at the former Kmart at 2:30 pm. Saturday.

“Come out and show your support for local law enforcement, first responders and our President Donald J. Trump,” a promo for the event states on the Facebook site.

Cody Wilson, who authors the Freedom Fighters of Central Indiana Facebook page and other social media, said the intent was never voter intimidation with the call for large numbers to “shut down the Haute City Center parking lot.” He said he uses “an app on my phone” for publicity purposes “to get more creative with postings and blogs and things of that nature.”

Get breaking news delivered to you! Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest, breaking news.

He said he decided to “change it to my own words” at the urging of Switzer and others; he described Switzer as a good friend.

Freedom Fighters of Central Indiana does have a large following, he said.

The revised posting, and subsequent postings, are intended to encourage everyone to vote, Wilson said.

While Switzer is not directly affiliated with Freedom Fighters, “He asked if we could get the people we knew that haven’t voted yet to come. I said, ‘Yes, I will gladly do that,’” Wilson said.

After the rally, those who proceed to the mall will be those who haven’t yet voted, Wilson said.

Two other individuals, Hunter Ash and Blake Monroe, will have a Trump 2020 rally outside the Vigo County Courthouse in the afternoon.

Wilson said of Freedom Fighter activities, “We keep it very peaceful and very professional, for the most part. We don’t do anything illegal by any stretch of the imagination. We literally just cruise down the road with our flags and honk and wave at people,” Wilson said. “At the end of the day, we’re all just normal people that want to have America what it is now and want it to stay this way.”

While Freedom Fighters will go vote at the mall, the intent is not to “hang out there,” Wilson said. “We have made that very clear on our page. We do not want issues with the mall. We also don’t want to make anybody feel intimidated or feel like we’re judging them by any means.”

Mall representatives said “‘don’t disturb anyone,’ and I made it very clear through our social media that we are not there to disturb anyone. And we are not going to disturb anyone. We are going to go in there and vote,” Wilson said.

When asked if law enforcement had been in touch with the group related to not interfering with the voting process, Wilson said, “We have spoken with a few local law enforcement and things of that nature. They like our enthusiasm, but they also told us it’s their job to make sure things go off without a hitch. And we do not need to be impeding in any way. And we have made it clear, at least I have made it very clear to everyone, that is not going to happen.”

While Wilson said the intent was not voter intimidation, several who saw the original Facebook posting did interpret it that way, including Marcia Evrard, who wrote a letter to the editor about the matter to the Tribune-Star.

“It takes a considerable degree of mental gymnastics to conclude that ‘shutting down’ parking at a voting site enhances anyone’s freedom or is an action condoned by ‘good people’,” she wrote. “Thankfully, the majority of us are not too overcome by diesel fumes to recognize voter intimidation when we see it.

Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.