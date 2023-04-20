A large tree collapsed on a utility pole late Thursday afternoon on the east side of Terre Haute, plunging about 1,800 into darkness, Duke Energy's Rick Burger reported.
High winds forced the tree down, and it took out five sections of wire on Fruitridge Avenue. Some residences should have energy restored as soon as Duke Energy reroutes some of its power load. For the rest, it should be between three to four hours before the pole can be replaced and power is restored.
The area affected extends from just behind the Walmart on State Road 46 to close to 21st Street, with a small section Washington Avenue serving at its northern-most tip and a section of Riley Road south of I-70 the southern-most point.
