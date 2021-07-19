Large parking lot project underway near City Hall

For the rest of this year, parking near Terre Haute City Hall will be limited as a new pervious pavement parking lot is constructed.
It's part of a $2.71 million combined sewer project that began July 7 to keep water from draining into the city's street sewers and then to the city's wastewater treatment plant.
Pervious pavement is designed to allow percolation or infiltration of storm water through the surface into the soil below, where it is naturally filtered. Sand is layered on the bottom, then covered with rock.
That will then be paved over with a pervious asphalt to allow water to "drain into the asphalt and keep it out of the combined sewer where this parking lot currently drains," said Josey Daugherty, staff engineer for the city.
"This is a pilot project so we are looking to do this throughout the city. We will encourage private development to do this more, with pervious pavement and rain water swells," Daugherty said. "And the Indiana Department of Environmental Management is also pushing for more of this."
Daugherty said the project was originally slated to be constructed on the campus of Indiana State University, "but we wanted to move it over here because the best way to monitor it is right out the back door" of City Hall, Daugherty said.
"We will be able to tell if it works good and how much maintenance it will need," he said.
Half of the 4-acre parking lot is under construction, which is considered the first of two phases.
"We would like to have the whole project done by the end of the year. The first half is Phase 1 and the other half is Phase 2. The first half [of the parking lot] will hopefully be done in the next 60 days," Daugherty said.
The project Monday did uncover some old underground wiring, possibly from a former street light and some piping was uncovered, but is not a great concern, the city staff engineer said.
Additionally, the parking lot will tie into Art Space's Turn to the River project for a community event area.
Daugherty said the project will include a green space along First Street, with plans to return to develop a specific site once a design from Art Spaces is completed.
