Catholic Charities of Terre Haute is preparing to host some of its largest food distribution efforts to date.

The local non-profit will be at Parke County Fairgrounds from 4 to 6 p.m. today with enough pre-packaged food boxes to help 1,200 families facing food insecurity.

Then, from 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 29, Catholic Charities will be at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds with another 2,000 boxes of food.

The Vigo distribution next week will be the organization’s largest single event, said agency director John Etling.

“Those 2,000 households that will be helped probably equate to 6,000 some people,” Etling said.

Both events will be a drive-thru and patrons are asked to stay in their vehicles, have their trunk/ hatch open and wait until the food is loaded.

Those visiting the Parke County distribution are asked to access the fairgrounds via 4-H Road.

Those planning to visit the Vigo County distribution will access the fairgrounds via Union Road.

Etling said the food will hopefully help those working through a tough time.

“It’s about 35 pounds of food that’s going to help that house for a few extra days,” Etling said. “It may not seem like a lot, but for people it might mean a little hope.”

Etling said the dedication of foodbank staff and volunteers makes efforts like this possible. He also thanked Duke Energy, MacAllister Rentals, Parke and Wabash Valley fairgrounds, McGuire Excavating Trucking, Purdue Extension and the Parke County Community Foundation for all they’ve done to make the distributions possible.

“Being able to put together efforts like this are a real credit to the community,” Etling said. “To have the recognition that people need some help right now and then help where they can is a great thing.”

For questions, call Catholic Charities of Terre Haute at 812-235-3424.

Reporter Alex Modesitt can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at alex.modesitt@trisbtar.com. Follow him on Twitter @TribStarAlex.