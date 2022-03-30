Language barrier removed in Text-to-911

A language barrier has been removed for non-English speakers who need to contact 911 dispatchers in an emergency.
Vigo County Central Dispatch has added a language enhancement to the Text-to-911 system, director Vickie Oster said Wednesday.
People can now send text messages in their native language directly to 911 for help, and the text will be automatically translated for the dispatcher. As the dispatcher responds, it will be automatically translated back into the native language of the individual.
There are 108 languages available for Text-to-911 translation.
“I have taken many calls over the years where language was a barrier in the conversation, so sadly, I think a lot of people do not call 911 if they cannot speak English because they know the difficulties,” Oster said.
Since 2019, dispatchers at all of Indiana's Public Safety Answering Points have had access to "Language Line," which provides voice translating services for 911 callers. During the past three years, Indiana telecommunicators have used voice translation services for nearly 70 of the more than 250 languages available by the service.
Oster said Vigo dispatchers use the Language Line service, with Spanish being the most translated language, but she thinks the Text-to-911 service will be faster for non-English speakers.
Texting to 911 rather than making a voice call has been an available option for several years.
There are some situations, such as some domestic violence incidents or ongoing burglaries, when texting to 911 is a better option if the caller is unable to speak aloud. When central dispatch receives a 911 hang-up call, the dispatchers text back first in case the caller is unable to talk due to their current situation.
In 2021, Vigo 911 dispatchers sent 4,547 texts and received 519.
So far this year, dispatchers have sent 817 texts and have received 143 texts to 911,
“With all the students in this area, I would encourage them to call even if they don’t speak English at all or very well,” Oster said. “We always would prefer people call 911, but if they can’t, they should text 911.”
According to the Indiana Statewide 911 Board, Spanish is the most frequently translated language used, comprising 91% of the translation calls. Marion, Elkhart, Allen, White, and Tippecanoe counties are the top five users of the system.
Speaking at the Metropolitan Emergency Services Agency this week, state Treasurer Kelly Mitchell, who is chair of the Statewide 911 Board, unveiled significant enhancements to the Text-to-911 system.
“Text-to-911 enables direct access to emergency services for those who are deaf or speaking-impaired, having a medical emergency that prevents them from being able to speak, or in a situation where making a voice call would put them in danger,” Mitchell said, according to a news release. “We’ve already seen the benefits of texting to 911. It allows people in sensitive situations to communicate with law enforcement, and now we are removing the language barriers to those services.”
In 2014, Indiana was one of the first states to begin implementing Text to 911, and by 2016 all 92 counties had the capability. As a result, Indiana telecommunicators have processed more than 1.3 million inbound and outbound text sessions.
"With technology constantly evolving, this upgrade shows why Indiana is on the forefront in providing 911 services to our non-English speaking citizens," said Ed Reuter, executive director of the Statewide 911 Board. "This new translation upgrade will help bridge the communication gap and speed up sending emergency services when every second counts."
