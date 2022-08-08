Lane restrictions planned for U.S. 41 near Carlisle

The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced lane restrictions on U.S. 41 near Carlisle.
Beginning Wednesday, north- and southbound lanes of U.S. 41 will be restricted near Carlisle for small structure work. These restrictions will occur in five locations from Indiana 58 to West Sullivan County Road 1100 South. During restrictions, crews will be performing work to construct small structures and drains.
A reduced speed limit will be in place. Work is expected to take a month to complete, depending on the weather.
INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert near crews.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.