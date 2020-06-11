The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced there will be lane restrictions on I-70 eastbound in Clay County beginning Sunday, June 14, between the 23 and 25 mile markers.
The contractor will be overlaying the bridge decks over Birch Creek and the east fork of Birch Creek. One 16-foot-wide lane will remain open from Sundays at 9 p.m. until Fridays at 6 a.m.
I-70 westbound lane restrictions will begin after the July 4th holiday. Work is scheduled to last approximately three weeks in both directions.
Ragle Inc. was awarded this $1.9 million project.
INDOT encourages drivers to slow down, exercise caution and drive distraction-free through this and all work zones.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.