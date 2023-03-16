The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced restrictions on U.S. 231 starting on or after April 1.
This is part of the ongoing pavement improvement project in Greencastle.
The northbound lane will be restricted between Indiana 240 and Washington Street. Northbound traffic will be shifted into the existing southbound lane within the work zone, and will be restricted to 10-feet wide.
Crews will be resurfacing U.S. 231 between Indiana 240 and Washington Street and also replacing curbs, gutters and sidewalks within this stretch of road. These restrictions are expected to last through the end of May, weather permitting.
The official detour follows U.S. 231 to eastbound/westbound U.S. 40, or Indiana 240 to northbound/southbound Indiana 75 to eastbound/westbound U.S. 36 to U.S. 231.
This contract was awarded to Rieth Riley Construction for $12.3 million. This project includes four phases, and will involve both lane restrictions and closures. The project limits are on U.S. 231, between Indiana 240 and Frazier Street.
Work includes milling, curb replacement, curb ramp reconstruction and full-depth pavement replacement work. One-way traffic will be maintained throughout the project, with exception to the closures.
INDOT construction contractor Rieth Riley will hold public information meetings before work starts on U.S. 231 in each construction season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.