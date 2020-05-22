The Indiana Department of Transportation today announced the Henry Dana Washburn Memorial Bridge on Indiana 163 over the Wabash River will be down to one lane while a contractor paints the bridge.
On or after Monday, June 1 traffic will be controlled at the bridge with a traffic signal. The intersection of Main and Walnut streets will remain open.
This project was awarded to Force Construction Co., Inc. for $5.3 million. The deck was replaced and widened last year. This project also included a bridge replacement on Indiana 71 over the Little Vermillion River that was completed in 2018.
The work is scheduled to be completed by the first of October of this year.
