Vigo County resident Kim L. Galloway began cleaning out a small barn after the death of her father in late May.
Her husband, Mike, took a pickup truck load on June 28 to the Sycamore Ridge Landfill west of Blackhawk in Vigo County’s Linton Township.
“He paid about $46, and then went back on (July 1), but it jumped up to more than $91,” Galloway, a resident of Youngstown, told the Tribune-Star. “That is a pretty big jump in price. I think that is ridiculous that it’s such a big jump.”
Galloway said the charge to dump a pickup truck load was just over $77 plus environmental fees and fuel recovery fees that brought the total to just over $91.
Kenny DePasse, director of governmental relations for Republic Services, said Wednesday that loads from pickup trucks “make up a very, very small percentage of volume of the landfill,” he said.
“The bag rate stayed the same for the folks who just bring bags (of trash) and this (increase for private pickup truck loads) did not affect any of the haulers or businesses.”
There are no rate changes for contracted haulers and with the city of Terre Haute, he added.
DePasse said people using pick up trucks “tend to take a long time to unload. We try to accommodate those folks but it takes so long to hand unload a small trailer or a pickup truck and they have space tied up for a while.
“We are trying to make it fair for everybody to have equal time to get in and out” of the landfill, DePasse said.
The new price for pickup truck loads took effect July 1.
Galloway told the newspaper she was disappointed that Republic Services, owner of the landfill, did not make the public aware early of the upcoming change in price. Galloway said employees at the landfill’s loading window told her husband they did not know of the increase prior to July 1.
“I could understand something like a $5 increase, but this big increase was not announced to give people time,” she said. “Maybe within that week that we were cleaning we could have started a couple of days earlier and got it all done and to the dump while the price was still low,” Galloway added. “We are on a fixed income and my husband is retired.”
The price increase was discussed Thursday during a meeting of the Vigo County Solid Waste Management District.
“That is really expensive,” said Vigo County Councilwoman Vicki Weger, a member of the solid waste board. “They should have alerted the public that when you drive there, get ready to have a heart attack.”
Commissioners Brendan Kearns and Judith Anderson each voiced concern the higher fee could result in an increase of dumping along county roads.
Anderson said solid waste district board members “have not got anything official from Republic (Services) that this is what the new fee is.”
Kearns, after the meeting said, “As somebody trying to control this problem of trash or at least make improvements, with this increased fee for pickup loads, I think we will see an increase in illegal dumping in the county. This will just hurt us.”
