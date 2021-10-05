A license agreement for about 8 acres of land approved Monday by the Vigo County Redevelopment Commission will enable Steel Dynamics to move forward on preparation work for its plant expansion, a nearly a quarter-billion dollar project that will create more than 80 jobs.
The acreage is east of and adjacent to its current plant at 455 W. Industrial Drive in the Vigo County Industrial Park south of Terre Haute. The company intends to build a 390,000-square-foot building at a cost of about $34.65 million and install $196.35 million in new equipment.
"It is currently unbuildable land," Steve Witt, president of the Terre Haute Economic Development Corp., said of the acreage "in lower ground and with trees. When [Steel Dynamics] starts excavating, they will move dirt over to that area and the east end of their new building will actually sit in that area.
"We did the license agreement because there are certain things that we have to do as a Redevelopment Commission to sell property, "Witt said. "We have to get two appraisals and there is an advertising process that we go through to sell the property, so this license allows [Steel Dynamics] the opportunity to get on site and do their soil borings, etc."
Construction of the structure itself probably won't start until about March, he added.
The new building's design was shifted to the east to avoid railroad spurs, Witt said. The Redevelopment Commission will likely sell the 8 acres to Steel Dynamics for about $1 since it's considered unbuildable, Witt said. The new building is slated to be 1,600 feet long and 180 feet wide, containing a new paint line and a second galvanizing line, each slated to go into operation in 2023.
Additionally, the company is considering purchasing an additional 30 acres for a storage and a laydown area for construction materials.
"They would either lease that or purchase that at fair market value," Witt said, but they've not reached that point yet.
