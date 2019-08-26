A railroad crossing on Lafayette Avenue north of Fort Harrison Road will be improved under a federally matched project.
The Terre Haute Board of Public Works and Safety on Monday approved an agreement for installation of grade crossing signs and lights and reconstruction of the crossing on Lafayette Avenue. The cross warning system is estimated at $285,000, with the grade surface work at $304,000.
That project is an 80/20 split, with the city paying 20 percent.
“We are getting a funded project to redo Lafayette and it will fund a portion of the railroad project. We cross railroads, railroads don’t cross us,” meaning roads and streets, said Marcus Maurer, assistant city engineer, “which means the safety of cars is on us.”
The Indiana Department of Transportation plans to reconstruct Lafayette Avenue between Fort Harrison Road and Haythorne Avenue. Bids are scheduled to be opened in November, Maurer said. It will rebuild the heavily traveled street, add a center turn lane and install curbs and storm drains and a sidewalk on the west of the road.
That project originally bid in April 2018, however bids came in higher than engineering estimates, Maurer said after the meeting. The entire project has been estimated at $3.1 million.
“Instead of phases, now we have an opportunity to do it in one phase and save money, hopefully getting lower bids because of economy of scale, getting it all done at once and not having to have traffic control over phases,” Maurer said.
In other business, the board approved a more than $64,000 professional services contract with Ricoh USA.
In 2011, the city entered into an agreement with Ricoh to implement a document management software system, with a goal of reducing cost in handling and managing paper records for the city’s city legal, city clerk, sewage billing and human resources departments.
Document management scans or digitizes paper records and indexes key pieces of information allowing information to be more quickly and easily retrieved. It also allows for data and trend analysis, Brad Speidel, chief information officer for the city, said in a memo to the board.
“It will enable us to have the ability at some point to do an online application process, which I think will be helpful. We do open applications online, but this will allow us to retain those records more efficiently,” City Attorney Eddie Felling told the board.
The city’s current software system, Fortis, was purchased by Docuware, which is ending its support of that system in December, Speidel stated in the memo.
