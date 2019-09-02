Working construction is a family tradition for Kisandra Williams.
“Both my parents, basically all my family, has worked in construction. My mom was an operator running backhoes and excavators, my aunt was an operator and ran a roller (for asphalt road construction) for 30 years. My dad is a pipefitter and brother was an operator,” said Williams, 27, of West Terre Haute.
She joined the Laborers’ International Union of North America (LiUNA!) Local No. 204 in March “as a start, to see if I even liked this field. I hated sitting in an office all day. This is what I am used to and I like it, most of the days,” she said. “I like the hands-on work and I have worked with great people on every job I have been on,” she said as part of a bridge crew working on the southbound lane of the Wabash River bridge for Indiana 63.
Williams uses a jack hammer, an air compressor, and helps pour concrete.
She is among a growing segment of LiUNA! Local No. 204’s apprenticeship program.
“In the Local 204’s apprenticeship program 39.8 percent are minority, both men and women. Total of females in the apprenticeship is 26.4 percent,” said Joe Bolk, business manager of the LIUNA! Laborers’ Local 204.
“We encourage women to get into the craft. Over the last two years, I have brought in some really, really good females.
“There are a lot of things women can do in construction,” Bolk said.
Laborers Local 204 is working on several projects in Terre Haute including Hulman Center on the campus of Indiana State University, a new building at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, construction of a new main lift station for the Terre Haute Sanitary District, as well as on bridges over the Wabash River, both on Indiana 63 at Terre Haute and Indiana 163 at Clinton. Laborers are also currently working at Duke Energy’s Cayuga Station power plant.
At Hulman Center, Tim Browning, 26, of West Terre Haute, used a cutting torch to cut a window frame.
He previously worked in a pipefitter union prior to moving to the Laborers Local No. 204.
“There is more work closer to home,” he said of his switch in unions. “There is a lot of different varieties of work. I can learn from others who are more knowledgeable and have been on the job longer.”
Among those veterans is Matthew Prothero, 54, who has been a laborer for more than 27 years. He joined after six years in the U.S. Army.
“I joined for the money, benefits and retirement,” Prothero said, who works as concrete finisher as well as working demolition. “I joined before there was an apprenticeship program. You either learned or didn’t have a job.”
Males remain largest part of construction laborers
Men still comprise the majority of construction laborers with 96.7 percent of the 1.53 million construction laborers workforce nationally, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2017 American Community Survey.
The average age of a construction laborer is 38.2, in a job that has a 10-year (2016-2026) estimated job growth rate of 12.4 percent. Nationally, the average salary of a construction laborer is $35,156 — with the average male salary at $35,277 and female salary at $31,581, according to the U.S. Census.
At LiUNA! Local 204, laborers who work on highway/bridge construction start at $18.20 an hour and go up to $24.27 as a journeyworker. On the construction side, laborers start at $16.97 and go up to $22.63 as a journeyworker, Bolk said.
Laborers Local 204 has 712 members, while statewide, LiUNA! has more than 14,000 members.
The Local 204, based in Terre Haute, serves 11 counties — Vigo, Vermillion, Parke, Clay, Sullivan, Fountain, Warren, Greene, Owen, Putnam and Hendricks. In Terre Haute, the Local 204, Bolk said, represents both the city’s street and cemetery departments as well as C&K Industries Services.
A laborer is a jack of many trades and the union offers an apprenticeship undertaking 4,000 hours of diversified work and on-the-job training prior to becoming a journeyworker. That includes 11 weeks (40-hours per week) of classroom work, Bolk said.
“When our apprenticeship started in 1995 there was over 250 tasks a laborer would perform on the job,” Bolk said, adding those tasks have since varied with new technology.
To be a laborer, an applicant needs to be at least 18 years, provide a birth certificate, valid drivers license, Social Security card, a high school diploma or general education degree (GED) or a DD-214 (discharge from active duty) if a veteran.
LiUNA! is investing $2.2 million to upgrade its training facility in Bedford, said Bolk, who ran the program there for 10 years, prior to becoming business manager in Terre Haute. He started in the construction craft and worked his way up.
The Bedford training facility can house 60 people for training, providing all books, overnight housing and food. Another training site is in Logansport, where people are housed in a local hotel and provided catered food. The union has increased its number of apprentices from 900 to 1,600 this year, Bolk said.
Laborers still perform many tasks, Bolk said, from “concrete finishing, demolition, we build scaffolding, landscaping. Road work is about 95 percent of the union work, which includes traffic control, asphalt work, pipe laying such as storm and sewer pipes. We did the work in Brazil with excavating and laying pipe” along U.S. 40. That work was completed in 2016.
“There’s also asbestos removal, hazardous waste removal, hoisting and rigging,” Bolk said.
“On the building and trades end, not only do we do the demolition, we tend to every craft. The masons, who do the brick laying, we are the ones who mix the mortar for them and build the scaffold and bring the mortar to them,” Bolk said. “For carpenters, we will bring materials to the point of installation for them. For operating engineers, we spot for them to make sure not to hit any cables or overhead wirings,” Bolk said.
“Every aspect of the building trades concrete goes through a laborers hands, whether it is the footer, the flat work, and at the end of the job when everything is said and gone, we are out there doing the final clean up — the sidewalks, the parking lots and curb and gutters,” Bolk said.
In the Wabash Valley, construction labor work “looks really good for the next several years,” Bolk said, with slated projects such as a new convention center, new county jail, and a possible casino in Vigo County as well as road and bridge projects in other counties.
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.