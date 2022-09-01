America’s workers will once again be recognized for their contributions Monday, when Terre Haute joins the nation in celebrating Labor Day 2022.
And a Labor Day Parade returns this year to Terre Haute.
“It was canceled in 2020 and 2021 (due to the COVID-19 pandemic), but it is back this year,” said Mark Swaner, business manager for the Plumbers and Steamfitters Local No. 157, which sponsors the parade.
The parade has 40 entries this year, Swaner said. Entries include labor unions, fire departments, bands and political candidates. The parade and will step off at 11 a.m. at the corner of 11th Street and Wabash Avenue. It will proceed west on Wabash to Fourth Street.
A bean and hot dog dinner will start immediately after the parade in Fairbanks Park, Swaner said.
A ticketed Wabash Valley Central Building Trades banquet dinner starts at 6 p.m. with a program at 7 p.m., at Idle Creek Banquet Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.