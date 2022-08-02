LaBella files for District 1 Vigo school board

Carey LaBella filed her petition for the Vigo County School Board District 1 seat Tuesday, she said in a news release.
LaBella is an adult services librarian at the Vigo County Public Library. She also is a volunteer with United Way of the Wabash Valley’s Strong Neighborhoods council.
District 1 incumbent Susan Powers is not seeking re-election.
With four small children growing up locally, LaBella is running for the open seat "so she can take an active leadership role in finding solutions that our students, teachers and schools deserve in today’s environment," she stated.
LaBella came to Vigo County in 2003 to attend Indiana State University and met her now husband, Jason, at Rose-Hulman. LaBella earned her bachelor’s degree in English from ISU, a master’s degree in library and information science from Drexel University and a master’s degree in English literature from ISU.
She has worked in a public school as a media specialist, in an academic library as a circulation staff member and found her calling in her current role in the public library realm.
Currently, two children attend DeVaney Elementary and the other two children attend a local preschool.
With many more years ahead for the family in the Vigo County School Corp., LaBella sees “no better time to step into a leadership position so she can represent the parents of current students, speak up when questions need to be asked and be a role model for public service.”
