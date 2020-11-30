Krissie Pickering earns Ivy Tech President’s Award

Krissie Pickering, program chair of the early childhood education program at Ivy Tech Community College Terre Haute, has earned the Ivy Tech President’s Award for Excellence in Instruction, the highest honor a faculty member can achieve at the campus level.
The college awards this honor annually to one recipient from each of 18 campuses statewide. Pickering was selected for her dedication to student success and advocacy for early childhood education in the Wabash Valley.
“My goal is that students will leave my classes having developed the critical thinking skills and the knowledge to educate and care for children, as well as contributing to the early childhood field through advocacy for young children,” said Pickering.
The college in a news release said Pickering sets an example for her students through her own work in the community and at the school.
She has led the early childhood education program to earn continued accreditation by the National Association for the Education of Young Children. Through her community connections, she provides opportunities for her students to gain experience and participate in service learning.
Pickering is actively involved with the United Way of the Wabash Valley, serving as a member of the Community Impact Council and a co-chair for the Success by Six Impact Council development team. She also works with many other local and regional organizations. For instance, she recently coordinated with Chances and Services for Youth to offer a free professional development conference to local child care providers in the Wabash Valley.
Pickering earned a master of education, curriculum and instruction, from Indiana Wesleyan University and bachelor of science in early childhood education from Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College.
