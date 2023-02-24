The remains of Army Sgt. Charles Garrigus, a Terre Haute native reported missing in action at age 24 in the Korean War, will be interred on March 10 at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Greenwood.
Garrigus was a member of Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division, according to a news release from the U.S. Army Human Resources Command.
He was reported missing in action Dec. 1, 1950 while fighting enemy forces near the Chosin Reservoir in North Korea. Following the battle, his remains could not be recovered, and there is no evidence that he was a prisoner of war.
His remains were identified via DNA testing in 2022 by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency after being returned by North Korea in 2018.
His name is recorded on the Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, along with the others still missing from the Korean War. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.
Graveside services for Garrigus will be performed by Jones Family Mortuary, Mooresville, preceding the interment.
More than 7,500 Americans remain unaccounted for from the Korean War. To learn more about the Department of Defense’s mission to account for Americans who went missing while serving our country, visit http://www.dpaa.mil, www.facebook.com/dodpaa, or call 703-699-1420/1169.
