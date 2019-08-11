A celebration of life is planned Sunday in Indianapolis for Holocaust survivor and beloved Terre Haute resident Eva Mozes Kor, who died July 4 at age 85.
Sunday’s service begins at 2 p.m. in Clowes Memorial Hall at Butler University.
The event is free and open to the public. Clowes Hall is located at 4602 Sunset Ave.
Gov. Eric Holcomb will be among the speakers paying tribute to Kor.
Holcomb presented Kor with the 2017 Sachem Award — Indiana’s highest honor. The governor also paid tribute to Kor during the premier of the award-winning film “Eva: A-7063,”
Other guest speakers at Sunday’s service include world-renowned Holocaust scholar Dr. Michael Berenbaum, and her son Dr. Alex Kor.
Musical selections will be performed by Indiana University’s Tyron Cooper and Scotland’s Raymond Meade.
Kor died of natural causes in Krakow, Poland, at the hotel where she was staying while leading an educational summer trip to the Auschwitz concentration camp with the CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center.
Kor had lived in Terre Haute since 1960, moving here from Israel.
As a child during World War II, Kor and her twin sister Miriam were subjected to medical experiments by Nazi doctor Joseph Mengele. She founded CANDLES, or Children of Auschwitz Nazi Deadly Lab Experiments Survivors, in 1984. The museum opened in 1995, and is visited annually by thousands.
She was named an Indiana Historical Society 2019 Indiana Living Legend for sharing her story for the past 40 years.
In 1995, Kor chose to forgive the Nazis, after deciding that they should no longer have power over her life. She described forgiving the Nazis as an act of self-healing, self-liberation and self-empowerment.
Kor, already known on the world stage, gained further international attention in the fall of 2017 through a 15-minute video with independent media company Buzzfeed. The video “I Was a Human Experiment During the Holocaust” generated more than 33 million views within 24 hours and quickly surpassed the 100 million mark.
The documentary “Eva: A-7063” was filmed by Ted Green and Mika Brown in partnership with WFYI public television, the Indianapolis affiliate of PBS.
“Eva: A-7063” debuted in the spring of 2018 on the Butler University and Indiana State University campuses, made its broadcast debut that fall and is still shown on PBS stations.
A funeral for Kor on July 13 was followed by interment at Highland Lawn Cemetery in Terre Haute.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.