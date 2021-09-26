Komen walk celebrates 25th anniversary in Valley

The 2021 Komen Wabash Valley More Than Pink Walk came full circle Saturday as approximately 375 individuals participated in this annual event to raise money for breast cancer awareness, research and treatment.
The walk celebrated its 25th anniversary in the Wabash Valley, so organizers took it back to the place it began: on the campus of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College.
Terre Haute resident Gwen Hicks recalls seeing a newspaper article about the Komen Race for the Cure in Indianapolis and filed the clipping away for future endeavors. In 1996, she found the article and contacted Susan G. Komen headquarters about bringing the race to Vigo County, and the first Komen event took place in October 1997.
Hicks and her planning committee chose The Woods as the venue because it was a women’s college, and the institution was eager to host a race on its campus to support breast cancer awareness.
The Komen walk has taken place in downtown Terre Haute, around Indiana State University's Memorial Stadium and Indiana Mile trail, and Meadows Shopping Center. Since this year’s event is the 25th anniversary, Hicks was eager to bring it back to The Woods. She has been involved in all 25 walks and over the years, the event has become even more of a personal endeavor.
Hicks said her daughter was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2020. Doctors caught it early and she is now healthy and thriving.
“Eighty percent of those diagnosed with breast cancer have no family history of the disease,” said Hicks. “My daughter is one with no family history.”
Of the funds raised, 75 percent stays invested in local programs for breast cancer patients and people at risk for developing breast cancer. A portion of that is dedicated to screenings, such as mammograms, as well as assistance with treatment, education and survivor support. The remaining 25 percent raised goes for breast cancer research aimed at improving outcomes and treatment and finding a cure.
In 2021, it’s estimated that more than 900 women in Indiana will die of breast cancer.
Walk chairperson Anthony Dinkel believes keeping this event going is important for residents of the Wabash Valley, especially given that so much of the money raised stays within the community.
“One in eight women will have breast cancer in their lifetime,” said Dinkel. “Early screenings are especially important in rural areas like our community, because many residents do not have the resources that are in bigger cities. We need to make sure people are aware of them, because early detection is key to survival.”
Approximately 30 teams participated in raising funds for the walk with the highest grossing team the Le Tour de Komen bike team led by Kyle Vannoni. A former resident of Terre Haute, Vannoni has been inspired to raise money for breast cancer treatment in honor of his mother, Peggy, who lost her life to breast cancer when he was 12 years old.
For the last five years, Vannoni has led a group of cyclists on a 100-mile ride from Fishers to Terre Haute, this year ending at the walk site at The Woods. He has raised more than $225,000 to benefit Susan G. Komen and the Wabash Valley Race for the Cure. His fundraising goal for 2021 is $50,000.
Of the participants in the 1.3-mile walk around The Woods' campus Saturday, 60 were breast cancer survivors.
While men and breast cancer are rarely synonymous, five percent of males are diagnosed with this type of cancer. Brazil resident Kevin Cox is within that statistic. Two years ago, he was diagnosed with Stage 2 breast cancer.
Cox went through four surgeries and 12 weeks of chemotherapy, and today is cancer free. The entire experience gave him an entirely new appreciation of what people with cancer deal with on a regular basis.
Cox and his team of 15 individuals, including his grandchildren, were with him Saturday wearing t-shirts with a John Deere tractor that said, “Plowing Over Cancer. Kevin’s Crew: Because men get breast cancer too.” Cox is a farmer who raises corn, soybeans and cattle in Parke, Putnam, Clay and Vigo County.
“All my guys are in the fields harvesting today but raising awareness of breast cancer is important to me, so I’m going to do this event and will go right back and work in the fields afterward,” said Cox.
Tonnie Riggs, a 23-year survivor of breast cancer, was one of the veteran survivors in attendance Saturday. She has participated in more than 20 Komen walks. For her, the participation is about more than raising money and awareness for breast cancer.
“I do this every year to show myself that I survived,” Riggs said. “I do this for me.”
