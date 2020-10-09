Komen breast care helpline available to answer questions

The Susan G. Komen Helpline is continuing to operate, providing an important resource for women and men who cannot get in to see a health care provider in person.
“In this time of social distancing, doctors’ appointments may be delayed, and people may be isolated from their usual sources of support,” said Susan Brown, Komen’s senior director of education and patient support.
“We know this can create uncertainty and raises many questions. We are here for you, we care about you, we will support you. Susan G. Komen provides resources online and through our toll-free helpline to help patients, their families and loved ones going through breast cancer so that no one feels alone in a time of need.”
Komen’s Breast Care Helpline can provide information, social support and help with coping strategies related to anxiety or concerns during these uncertain times. Calls to the helpline are answered by a trained staff member in English or Spanish, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Eastern.
You can reach the helpline by phone at 1-877-GO-KOMEN (465-6636), or by email at helpline@komen.org.
Komen also noted that COVID-19 is disrupting routine screenings for many women and supports delaying screening during this heath crisis. However, Komen strongly encourages people to know what is normal for them, and to report to their health care provider any changes. The warning signs for breast cancer are not the same for all women, but a full list of warning signs for breast cancer can be found on komen.org. Contact a doctor if you notice any change in your breast.
— This item was provided by Susan G. Komen.
