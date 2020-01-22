The United Way of the Wabash Valley has received a $10,000 grant from Kohl's.
The United Way said the gift will help support its goal to move 10,000 families out of financial struggles and into stability. It will help in the seed-funding of three newly formed councils including Strong Neighborhoods, Financial Management, and Youth Success.
Danielle Isbell, resource development director for the local United Way said in a news release, “It is so great to have the support of the community we serve. This donation from Kohl’s was initiated by the local management who took the time to complete an application that was competitive with Kohl’s stores across the country. We are grateful for people who understand what we are doing and working to support us in our work.”
The local Kohl’s manager, Tony Valinevicius said, "When we heard about the difference the United Way is working to make in or community with struggling working families, we knew we wanted to find a way we could support them. We are fortunate enough to work for a company that believes in giving back.”
Kohl’s grant to United Way of the Wabash Valley was made through Kohl’s National Giving Program, which awards more than $3 million in grants annually to nonprofits with a mission to support health and wellness for families.
