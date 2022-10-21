Anyone walking through the Indiana State University campus may have noticed little robots rolling around campus in recent days.
The robots are “mapping” the campus as part of an automated food delivery system planned for launch at a date to be determined, according to ISU Today.
"Consider them automated offspring of a company called Kiwibots," the article states.
The robots also will be in the Blue & White Homecoming Parade on Saturday.
Through the new mobile app “Everyday,” students, faculty and staff will be able to place an order and a robot will deliver to the selected drop-off location on campus.
Users receive a unique link to track the order, follow the robot's location in real time and open the lid to get their meal. There will be 15 robots operating at ISU.
Human supervisors are on watch for assistance.
“Bringing Kiwibots to campus demonstrates that Sodexo, in partnership with Indiana State University, is committed to enhancing the student experience,” said Dana Babel, resident district manager for Sodexo at ISU. “We are planning a Kiwibot naming contest and launch in the next few weeks.”
Kiwibot uses advanced technology and a semi-autonomous driving system. The robots create a virtual visualization in real-time, using high-tech sensors, reflective flags, and night lights.
Kiwibot, a robotic sidewalk delivery startup based in Miami, was founded by Colombian entrepreneurs Felipe Chávez and Sergio Pachón in 2017.
It operates on more than 25 campuses around the United States, according to a fact sheet.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.