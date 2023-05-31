The Kiwanis Club of Terre Haute on Tuesday will award 20 bicycles to elementary school scholars in Vigo and Sullivan counties.
The organization is the sponsor of the B.U.G. Program (Bringing Up Grades) in all elementary schools in both counties.
Every student who improves their grades or achieves straight “A”s each quarter is recognized by the Kiwanis Club of Terre Haute and is awarded a certificate, a pencil, a BUG sticker and an entry into a drawing for a new bicycle.
In addition, straight A students receive a free Kid’s Meal from Culver’s Restaurant. After the fourth quarter grades are posted, one name from each school is drawn and that student wins a new bicycle and helmet of their choice.
Bike Selection Day is Tuesday at Walmart South in Terre Haute. Winning students will have the opportunity to select and take home the bike of their choice.
Approximately 25% of all elementary school students are B.U.G. recipients every quarter. In Vigo County, more than 1,200 students are recognized every quarter.
About 10% of all elementary school students receive all “A” grades each quarter. In Vigo County, nearly 500 students are recognized every quarter.
The Kiwanis Club of Terre Haute has been in existence for 102 years and has sponsored the B.U.G. Club program since 1992 (31 years).
It is part of a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world, one child and one community at a time.
