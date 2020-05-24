Note to readers: This story was completed before announcements of school closures for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year. As Vigo County seniors will be unable to finish their high school baseball careers as hoped because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the dedication and memories of all three coaches profiled here will live on in their lives forever.
In a state that’s typically committed to basketball, here in Vigo County, another sport ranks high with decades of great tradition and history: baseball.
Currently all three Vigo County School Corp. high schools – Terre Haute North Vigo, Terre Haute South Vigo and West Vigo High School – employ head baseball coaches with years of playing experience, passion for the game and a history of greatness within Vigo County baseball.
“I don’t think people even know how good the baseball is in this community,” says West Vigo High School Head Coach Culley DeGroote. “I think there’s something like 25 kids from the Wabash Valley that are playing scholarship baseball right now in college, there’s a bunch of them out there. Baseball around here is really good.”
Much of the baseball success in the area is thanks to committed coaches and premier beginner leagues like North Little League and the Riley Recreational League. It’s also thanks to committed coaches at the high school level like DeGroote at West Vigo, Scott Lawson at Terre Haute North and Kyle Kraemer at Terre Haute South. Ironically, each of the three coaches were once players at the same school they now head.
Kraemer has logged 26 years as a coach at South. After playing catcher in his high school days in the mid-1980s, Kraemer continued his career at Purdue University. He then coached in West Lafayette for one year before returning to Terre Haute. He served two years as assistant coach under Ken Martin before taking the program over in 1994.
An industrial technology teacher at South as well, Kraemer says other than having an understanding wife, Valerie, there’s two main reasons that keep him coming back to baseball. One reason, is the preparation that goes into practices and games. Kraemer says the organization and research challenges him both professionally and personally. The other reason is much deeper.
“A lot of what keeps me coming back is the relationships and the bonds that are formed,” he explains. “Between the bonds with players and the coaches, I am just so thankful. When you do something for 26 years, you meet a lot of great people.”
One of the great bonds Kraemer speaks of is with his assistant coach, Brian Pickens, who died from cancer in late January 2020.
“It’s been really hard,” Kraemer says of the 1981 South graduate. “But to see all of the people that have contacted us to help him and his family has been really great.”
The baseball community in Terre Haute and Vigo County is strong, with lots of familiar faces and longtime players and coaches. For DeGroote, taking over the program at West Vigo was a daunting task. DeGroote has led the Vikings since the 2014 season after eight seasons serving under father Steve DeGroote.
“It was fun to take over the program, but it wasn’t easy,” he says. “It’s like I was handed the keys to a Cadillac. I just have to keep it out of a ditch.”
Not only has DeGroote kept the program “out of a ditch” but he’s cruised it to continued success. A 1995 graduate of West Vigo where he lettered in football, baseball and basketball, DeGroote went on to Franklin College playing both basketball and baseball. He returned to West Vigo in 1998, coached in Michigan for four years and then returned to the program where he started. He also serves as a physical education teacher at West Vigo Middle School.
“It is kind of the ideal situation, my dream was always to come back to West Vigo, so I get to live my dream every day,” he says. “My dad was my head coach, he was there for a 21-year span, so I got to be there for the start of it and the end of it. It’s remarkable how far this program has come.”
Living out a dream of coaching baseball, is a dream North coach Lawson says he’s had since he started playing baseball, which he says was “pretty much out of the womb.”
Coming up the ranks of North Little League and watching his father play fast pitch ball, Lawson played pitcher, outfield and first base, graduating from North in 1997. He attended John A. Logan College for two years before being drafted by the Detroit Tigers. Injuries played a huge part of Lawson’s baseball career (including Tommy John surgery), but he successfully played at the University of Georgia, graduating in 2002.
“I was pretty heartbroken for a while,” Lawson says of the end of his career. “They say you die two deaths, one when your playing career is over … it took me awhile to get over it and to a point that I wanted to coach. But Terre Haute is my home and I grew up in this area and played baseball, it felt like I would have a lot to give as far as experience and as far as enjoyment of the game.”
Lawson logged time as an assistant coach at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology and four years coaching with the Terre Haute Rex. He then became assistant coach at Terre Haute North, under longtime coach and family friend, Fay Spetter.
“This was a great transition, Fay had been my coach, probably the first time when I was 7 years old in Little League,” Lawson says. “He’s been a great coach, mentor and a big part of my baseball career.”
Not only do each of the men serve the baseball community as coaches and mentors, but they’re also committed husbands and fathers. Lawson, is married to wife Kristy, with kids Kate (8) and son Parks (6). DeGroote is married to Megan with daughter Cambry (5). Kraemer, who is married to wife Valerie, even coached his son while at Terre Haute South, son Koby who is an assistant strength coach at Ohio State University. Koby and wife Seyma have a baby daughter named Kali. Kraemer’s daughter Ali is a nurse and son Jacob and fiancé have a son, Liam.
Kraemer says as parents and longtime coaches, each of the three men work to not only push players to be the best they can on the field, but shape them as high school boys.
“As coaches we pass along certain traits and one that I hope that we pass along is that we are going to work hard,” he says. “I know a lot of coaches say that, it’s coach speak, but you can go out and talk to the people in the community that have played at South, or North or West and I hope they say that they earned it, it’s not easy but they are glad that they had that experience because it helped them become successful young men.”
Lawson says the fundamentals of the game are one goal, but working on preparing young Terre Haute men for life, is the biggest job as a coach. One that he, and each Terre Haute coach, takes seriously.
“My hope and goal is to make better sons, better husbands and better dads,” he says. “Yes I’m teaching them the fundamentals of the game, that’s important, but we are here to mold high school kids into young men. They will someday hopefully make Terre Haute their home [as an adult], be a positive influence to others and strong leaders in this community. That’s the goal.”
