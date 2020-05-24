Terre Haute, IN (47803)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early with heavy thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 84F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms this evening. Skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.