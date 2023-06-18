Josh Mason has been gratified by all the success that his Kindred Roots Farm has enjoyed since opening last year.
“It’s been great — the response from the community has been very positive, and really without any advertising, we have a lot of customers,” he said. “We’re happy to be able to provide really fresh and healthy produce.”
Now, his organic farm has expanded its offerings from merely a stand peddling produce in the middle of a field to a store offering a variety of goods. He converted his barn into a modest shop not only offering his produce and honey from bees on the farm, but Kindred Roots T-shirts — one reads, “What a Spud Muffin.”
“We spent the winter remodeling and getting ready, and we kind of started small, but we’ve got all of our produce and we’re on our way,” Mason said.
“We have our cold-weather crops, but all the tomatoes and cucumbers and peppers and all the stuff we love in the summer, we’re just a few weeks away.”
He’s expanded his store to sell others’ wares, as well — Harvest Bakery bread, Sons Spice teas and coffees and Ferm Fresh Kombucha on tap and bottles sporting its logo.
He’s been friends with the owners of Sons Spice and Ferm Fresh for years.
“We had a company at the Farmers Market and we met the owners of both companies at the Farmers Market, before any of us had a store or anything,” Mason said. “We’ve just been friends and supported each other as they’ve opened their stores and we’ve opened this. Now we see them every week and just maintain friendship.”
Mason is looking to expand his offerings even further.
“We have things on the horizon that are local to Indiana coming soon, like fresh organic and regenerative meat,” he said. “We have animals but we’re not ready to butcher yet. We have eggs. We want to have meat we can trust.”
And Mason continues to search for other local vendors to partner with.
“If you have a product that may fit in a farm store, definitely contact us,” he said. “The idea is to stay as local as possible.”
Kindred Roots Farm is at 3279 E. Margaret Dr. It’s open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. and sells produce at the Farmers Market at the Meadows Shopping Center on Saturdays.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.