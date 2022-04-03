Kindness without boundaries

Some Mayo Middle School students are seeing their “Kindness Rocks” showing up in some unexpected locations, from Garden of the Gods, Colorado, to underwater with a law enforcement rescue diver.
Other locations include the nation’s capital, New Orleans, Florida and New York.
The students are participating in Paris Union District 95’s new “Beyond the Bell” after-school program, with different activities each day of the week.
On Tuesdays, Holley Myers, a Beyond the Bell team leader, provides art projects, and for the past several weeks, they’ve painted “Kindness Rocks” with kind, uplifting messages.
“The goal is to have kind messages on them … and be someone’s rainbow in a cloud,” Myers said.
Beyond the Bell is a new, grant-funded, after-school program that began in January.
The students have provided the rocks to members of the community, who in turn, have placed them at different locations and taken them on trips and vacations. Those who find the rocks — which are placed in plastic bags with a note — are asked to email the school and, if they choose, send photos.
Students have no idea where their painted rocks will end up. One was found in a rock formation at Garden of the Gods in Colorado, Myers said. Those who found it placed it another location at Garden of the Gods for someone else to find.
Another rock made its way to Las Vegas, outside a hotel.
One went to Washington, D.C. and was photographed by the White House and also with a rescue diver in the Potomac River.
Students are having fun, spreading kindness and learning about geography, Myers said. They have a map on the wall and use pins to mark the different locations where rocks have been found or taken.
One of the students, Blaise Davis, a sixth-grader, said, “We’re trying to spread kindness ... so that the world becomes a better place.” On one of his rocks, he wrote, “Keep going.” Another said, “Kindness means everything.”
Charlie Black, a seventh grader, wrote, “Stay Positive,” and “Love.” The project is a good idea because “it’s really nice to maybe brighten someone’s day. If they have that kindness, maybe they’ll keep it going.”
He’d like to make enough Kindness Rocks to go to every state.
Kaleb Coleman, a sixth-grader, has painted several rocks. “I think we’re trying to make people happier whenever they feel bad ... everybody deserves to have a happy day sometimes.”
Eighth-grader Dylan Miller-Floyd hopes the uplifting messages “make people feel better.” What he most enjoys about Beyond the Bell is “being here.” Otherwise, “I’d be sitting at home bored.”
Recipients enjoy the uplifting messages, Myers said, and students “have learned that something as simple as a little painted rock can make a difference.”
People have emailed the school, “You made our day and made us smile.”
Myers is joined by two other team leaders at Mayo, with separate programs housed at Carolyn Wenz and Memorial elementary schools. Beyond the Bell serves children in preschool through eighth grade.
While students work on art Tuesday, they have different activities each day of the week through Beyond the Bell: on Mondays and Wednesdays, they cook; on Thursdays, they have science experiments; and on Fridays, they have guest speakers or take tours.
Beyond the Bell is funded through a competitive, 21st Century Learning Grant; the district was awarded $2.6 million. Funds are being used for after-school programming and will also be used for a summer program.
The goal is to give kids a fun, engaging way to learn after school. It’s an opportunity for youth to have adult interaction right after school with a focus on hands-on activities, whether a cooking club, STEM learning, board games or outdoor activities, said Maria Hartwig, after school coordinator for Paris Union District 95.
