Killion announces VCSC board candidacy

Stacy Killion of Terre Haute today announced she will file as a candidate for the Vigo County School Corp. board.
The filing period opens Wednesday.
Killion worked for VCSC at Rio Grande Elementary as an aide from 2014-2016, while her boys attended the school. She worked in human resources for Prime Care Residential Services until 2019, and she is currently employed as a digital marketing specialist at Joink.
Killion served as Rio Grande Elementary School’s PTO secretary and president for several years and is currently serving as Otter Creek Middle School’s Academic Booster Club president. She is a member of Terre Haute North’s Academic and Athletic Booster Clubs, according to a news release. She served as a Kids Hope USA mentor and director working with students at Deming Elementary School from 2003-2006. She has been active with Terre Haute North High School’s Quarterback Club and was asked in February to serve on Otter Creek’s School Improvement Team.
Killion grew up in the Wabash Valley, originally from Clinton. She moved to Terre Haute in 2001 and graduated from Indiana State University in 2003. She is married to Chad Killion. They have two sons, Gabe, 16, and Graedon, 13.
For more information, visit www.voteforkillion.com or follow her on Facebook and Twitter @voteforkillion.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.