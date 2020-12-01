Vigo County School Corp. remote learning will continue through Dec. 18, which means students won’t return to in-person instruction until 2021.

Winter vacation begins Dec. 21, with school set to resume Jan. 4, when “the district hopes to return to in-person learning,” said Bill Riley, the district’s director of communications.

Get breaking news delivered to you! Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest, breaking news.

The reason for extended remote learning is concerns about staff availability due to COVID-19.

“Community spread is making it impossible to have enough staff to appropriately hold school,” Riley stated.

COVID spread is not within schools, he added.

“Our schools are as safe a place as anywhere for our students to be. We mask from 8 to 3,” and follow other safety protocols, Riley said. Health officials agree that schools are safe.

“That is not the concern. The concern is community spread,” impacting the availability of staff members, he said.

As an example, he noted that 22 bus drivers are currently unavailable to work for reasons that are primarily due to COVID-19, but there are other reasons as well. The district has a total of about 160 drivers. “That’s a huge impact for us,” he said.

The large number of bus driver absences is not the reason for continued remote learning, but it’s one example of staffing issues caused by COVID community spread, he said. Every group of employees is affected, from teachers to educational aides.

“We’re simply stretched too thin and not confident in our ability to have enough staff in every building to hold school,” Riley said.

The district will continue to work with the VCSC COVID-19 Task Force, the Vigo County Teachers Association, and local public health and healthcare leaders to determine the educational model offered Jan. 4.

Officials expect to release that information later in December. The district will continue to monitor its COVID dashboard data as well as other data on the number of active cases and quarantines affecting each school.

“Our work over the next month is going to be focused on how can we offer as much in-person school on Jan. 4 as possible,” Riley said.

The district faces a “real delicate balance” in that it wants to provide parents several days’ advance notice, but it also needs to base those decisions on the most up-to-date numbers. “We’ve seen wild swings in the county from week to week,” he said.

The district knows the decision to continue remote learning can be tough on families, especially those family members who are unable to work because they must look after their young children who are at home.

Riley made another plea to the community to take precautions over the holidays and avoid those activities that could put them at risk of COVID transmission.

In a news release, the district also provided the following information:

• Title I pre-Kindergarten programs are postponed until at least Jan. 4.

• Free grab-and-go meals will be available at the front door of each school from 11 a.m. to noon each remote learning day. The package will include a breakfast and a lunch.

• WiFi-enabled buses will be dispatched throughout the county, and a list at vigoschools.org will be updated with times and locations. All VCSC buildings have internet that can be accessed from the parking lot.

• The central administration building and general services buildings are closed to the public until Monday due to a lack of available staff to respond to visitors to the building. Many staff members in those buildings continue to work on site.

• People who need to contact the central administrative building can call 812-462-4011 and leave a message.

Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.