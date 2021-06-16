The first Wabashiki Fun Day hosted about 70 kids from the Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club summer camp for a morning full of outdoor activities sponsored by Emily’s Walk on the Wabashiki.
Kids in kindergarten through third grade were invited to Wabashiki Fish and Wildlife Area in West Terre Haute on Wednesday, and for most of them, it was their first time out of the Terre Haute city limits.
“This is a demographic we need to reach if we want to keep this property nice for future generations,” said Pat Bonner, Wabashiki assistant property manager with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.
“Most of these kids probably spend the majority of their time indoors.
So, bringing them outside to explore all that nature has to offer will hopefully inspire them to become involved in ecological and conservational activities.”
That’s the mission of Emily’s Walk on the Wabashiki. Emily Herrington, who passed away in 2016, was known around the West Terre Haute community for her dedication to recycling and conservation, enjoyment of walking and her strong commitment to community service. The Wabashiki Trail held special meaning for her because her husband, Randy, helped build and maintain the levee as a member of the West Terre Haute Levee Board. Working with the Wabash Valley Audubon Society, she hoped to inspire others to join her in using and improving the trail.
“She left her footprints on this trail,” said her son, Chris Herrington. “This is a really poignant day for me because one of the things she said in her will was to remember her on a sunny day and we couldn’t have asked for a more beautiful and sunny day for our first Wabashiki Fun Day.”
The first Emily’s Walk on the Wabashiki brought about 120 people to the Dewey Point Trailhead and raised more than $3,000. The walk, which is usually done around Earth Day during the last part of April, has grown over the last few years by adding more than a dozen community sponsors to increase awareness and use of Wabashiki.
“If you want something to last, you have to involve the young people,” Herrington said. “We wanted to draw a closer link with high school kids, so we got permission from the principal at West Vigo High School to involve students from each class in a Kids Science Day. The high schoolers pretty much run the whole event with about six or seven hands-on study stations for each third-grade class in the county.”
Herrington, who lives in St. Louis but makes regular trips back to the area, said his “little germ of an idea” has spread over the years to catch the attention of more than a dozen community sponsors.
One of those sponsors, Indiana Department of Natural Resources, is caretaker of the property. Scott McCormick, property manager, said the DNR co-owns 900 acres of the property with the Vigo County Parks and Recreation Department, which is another sponsor of the Fun Day.
“A lot of city people don’t realize that there’s more to Wabashiki than the Dewey Point Trailhead,” said McCormick. “There’s 3,600 total acres divided between three properties that make up the entire Wabashiki Fish and Wildlife Area.”
Sean Sluyter, summer intern with Vigo County Parks and Recreation Department, was there to lead the kids in a hike and scavenger hunt to explore and identify the area’s flora and fauna. A senior studying recreational sports and youth management at Indiana State University, he hopes to work in the state park system in youth education.
“We saw red-winged black birds, cardinals, dragonflies, fish in the pond, honeybees and even some deer tracks,” Sluyter said.
Leading the kids in outdoor yoga was Kim Harrell, a yoga instructor with Common Ground.
“Traditional yoga poses are named after animals and their movements,” she said. “There’s no better way to connect with those animals by being outdoors.’
Harrell showed the kids a variety of poses including lion’s breath (a counting and calming exercise that brought the kids “to center in order to begin”), the cat/cow (a stretching exercise where the kids pretended to be a tiger by arching their backs), the elephant (another stretching exercise for shoulders, backs, arms and legs) and the flamingo (a balance and strength pose).
Members of the West Vigo Fishing Team were there to show the kids how to bait a hook with a worm and cast a fishing line.
“I’m not big on traditional sports. Hunting and fishing is my thing,” said Gavin Miller, who graduated from West Vigo High School this year. “I wanted to help with this event because it gets kids outside and off the video games.”
West Vigo Fishing Team Coach Chad Garzolini said, “If we can help a few kids make some good decisions, it’s all worth it. The best thing about fishing is that anybody can do it — regardless of skill level or abilities.”
Riverscape is also a partnering sponsor of Wabashiki Fun Day. Jane Santucci, owner of a multi-media agency whose client is Riverscape, said her client promotes DNR properties because they’re all assets to the community.
”This is the first inaugural event and we’ve got over 100 kids involved outside of the city and into nature. Now we can mimic this event for other kids’ summer camps in the area.” she said.
Krista Kane, summer intern project manager with Riverscape, organized and promoted the event.
”Chris [Herrington] is the whole reason this event got started and he doesn’t even live here,” Kane said. Kane met Herrington at the Kids Science Day while attending West Vigo High School. “He’s all about everything that involves Wabashiki. It’s great to be out here in nature with him and watching the kids see what it’s like at Wabashiki.”
Michele Lawson
