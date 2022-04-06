Kids Science Day offers hands-on learning

Kids Science Day at Dewey Point — where hands-on science lessons designed and taught by West Vigo High School students are given to elementary students — is set for April 12.
Sugar Creek Consolidated and Fayette Elementary third-grade students will gather at Dewey Point in West Terre Haute to attend educational stations that range in topics from bees, states of matter, animal life cycles, microorganisms and more. The day will also feature a nature hike and story time from the West Terre Haute branch of the Vigo County Public Library.
The event is a partnership between Emily's Walk, riverSCAPE and West Vigo High School.
In the event of rain, the program will be held April 14.
