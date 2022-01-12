The Wabash Valley Road Runners’ “Lace It Up! Kids Running Program” was awarded a $1,000 grant from the Road Runners Club of America for its 2022 program.
The Lace It Up! Kids Running Program is a free, five-week summer running program for kids ages 4 through 13. It is open to all members of Terre Haute, Wabash Valley and Vigo County, as well as surrounding counties. The program has been in existence for more than 20 years. In 2021, KRP served more than 300 kids. The program culminates in the July 4 “The Mile” race, where all kids are given free entry into the community 1-mile race.
The 2022 Kids Running Program will begin the first week of June. Families can sign up beginning in May at wvrr.org/kids-running-program.
In addition to entry into The Mile, kids participating in the program receive a free t-shirt and a pizza party when the program ends.
