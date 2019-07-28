Kids face daunting challenges, but community steps up to help

There’s little doubt both Vigo County in particular and Indiana in general have an outsized child neglect and abuse problem.
Raw data indicated one in four children in Vigo County may become the subject of a child abuse or neglect investigation by the Indiana Department of Child Services. Nationally, Indiana tallied the second highest rate of investigations for child abuse and neglect in 2017, according to a review of statistics released by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
But what can be done?
Solutions won’t come in a single package, they will take time and improvement will take an effort by the entire community, people who are studying the problem and working with families tell the Tribune-Star.
Child abuse and neglect are among the issues often born of poverty, said Sen. John Ford, R-Terre Haute, and helping households with children move from poverty to financial health is a huge challenge.
“In terms of local poverty, we’ve got to sit down as a community as we’ve never done before and fix this,” Ford said.
There are people, organizations and efforts working on the problem and its causes.
ALICE
Ford said he has been impressed with the efforts of the United Way of the Wabash Valley, which has directed attention to households that are ALICE — Asset Limited, Income Constrained and Employed.
In everyday terms, ALICE is the working poor, people who are struggling to overcome poverty and its challenges.
Ford said he was inspired a year ago during a UW Wabash Valley forum by presenter Jack Turman, a former dean of Health and Human Services at Indiana State University.
Turman, now of Indiana University, demonstrated a link between nutrition and early brain development. Poor nutrition for children is shown to have a direct link to learning difficulties, making it harder for children to escape a household mired in poverty.
Through his years at ISU, Turman became familiar with the generational poverty that has become an ever-present — and not adequately addressed — storyline of Terre Haute in past decades.
The United Way’s Abby Desboro said breaking that poverty cycle is a focus for the agency.
Forty-four percent of people in Vigo County are a single paycheck away from poverty, she said.
“It all just builds on each other,” Desboro said of the cycle of poverty and abuse.
Some folks who grow up in low-income households that receive assistance do not learn skills from their parents to become self-sufficient as adults, she said.
“That’s one reason our Success from Six literacy program starts at birth, to give children a firmer foundation to learn,” Desboro explained, “and why schools are focusing on job skills that could elevate an entire family out of poverty.”
The ALICE report for Vigo County looked at 2016 statistics, which show 29 percent of local households earn less than the basic cost of living for this area.
That means a family of two adults and two school-age children needs a combined hourly wage of about $24 and an annual income of about $48,800 just to survive in Vigo County — based on the cost of housing, child care, food, transportation, healthcare and other expenses.
The ALICE report shows a stable household budget for two adults and two school-age children in Vigo County has an annual income of about $85,000 and a combined hourly wage of $42.
And yet, the types of households who struggle with poverty are not just those with children, but include senior citizens, blended families, non-married co-habitating parents, and single adults who share costs with roommates or their parents.
The report also shows 17 percent of local households are below the federal poverty line.
The problem, Desboro said, affects not just those households, but the community as a whole. Economic success stabilizes the fabric of the community.
When people have hope, can feed their family and have stable employment, it lessens the likelihood of abuse, neglect, substance use and educational success. And children will receive support such as good nutrition and regular healthcare.
“Poverty is what holds children back,” she said.
At 14th & Chestnut
When Jeanie Hatfield Edinburgh grew up as one of 10 children living in a house on North 28th Street in the 1960s, she knew her parents struggled to keep the electric and water utilities turned on.
Even with decent-paying jobs, her parents sometimes struggled to pay for groceries and relied on hand-me-down clothing for their children.
These days, “Miz Jeanie” as she is fondly called, works at the 14th and Chestnut Community Center, and sees dozens of children struggling with generational poverty in a neighborhood short on safe, affordable housing and reliable jobs.
“I have parents who call me and say to make sure their child eats here at the center because they have nothing to eat at home,” Edinburgh said.
The 14th and Chestnut staff gives away 250 backpacks full of school supplies and a new pair of shoes each year to children returning to school.
The staff also feeds children breakfast and lunch in the summer months and provides snacks and dinner during the school year.
“These kids go through a lot of stress at home,” Edinburgh said. “It’s a lot of stress if you have no bed, no adequate heating, if you have to worry about having clean clothes because your water’s shut off. If they have to worry about that, that’s very stressful for kids.”
A consistent theme heard by 14th and Chestnut’s Edinburgh, who often speaks with adults struggling to care for their children, is the impact of arrests and felony convictions.
“When someone goes to jail on a felony, even if they don’t get convicted later, they will lose their job,” she said. “Then they can’t pay for their lights or food. There are no jobs for people with a felony.”
Employers too often don’t think of the repercussions to the entire community before firing a person with a family, Edinburgh said.
And many jobs do not pay enough to support households, she said.
One family living near the community center relies on the mother’s income from a fast-food restaurant job. The father has a felony charge, not connected to drug abuse, she pointed out, and he has had trouble finding an employer who will accept him.
That family is now living without electricity, she said.
Schools trying to fill gaps
Sarah Scott Middle School in Terre Haute has a student population with a high level of family poverty. To help alleviate the stresses of hunger and poor hygiene, the school has established a food pantry and a clothing closet to help students in need.
“Students will let us know if they have a need,” Principal Scotia Brown said. “And it’s sometimes interesting that if a family has a need, the school social worker will reach out to offer assistance, but some families will decline, saying there are others who need it more.”
That is not an acceptance of poverty, but an awareness that low-income does not mean less love for children, she explained.
“A parent’s commitment to a child’s well-being is not limited by their level of income,” Brown said.
Those children who do struggle with the trauma of parental neglect are often identified by school staff and given extra support to help them be successful in school.
Teachers generally have enough “emotional intelligence” to be aware of some of the challenges students face in their home lives, Brown said.
“Teachers go into education because they have a desire to reach students,” Brown said. “When they are in a school with a high at-risk student population, poverty and multiple challenges, teachers are there to help the students move forward and not stay where they are.”
The school corporation is also implementing programs to help children through Project AWARE, a five-year $2.8 million federal grant aimed at helping the district better respond to the mental health needs of school children.
While the grant might not deal directly with the issue of preventing child neglect or abuse, it does focus on helping children deal with the trauma of those issues, as well as bullying prevention, skills for healthy relationships, anger management, conflict resolution, stress management and grief/loss.
“I think we in Vigo County Schools try to address kids in poverty in an effective way,” said Rick Stevens, VCSC assistant director of student services. “We used to say it takes a whole village to raise a child. Now, we see it takes a whole community.”
Teachers and staff pay attention to how students look, dress and if they are hungry at school, Stevens said, pointing out they are state-mandated to report when abuse or neglect is suspected for the more than 14,700 children enrolled in the school system.
Neglect is difficult to identify, Stevens said, because it is a subjective call by the observer.
“I think people are more aware of what you’re supposed to report,” Stevens said. “What they do report may not reach the level of substantiation as abuse or neglect by DCS, but I say it’s better to report it and not be substantiated, than to not report when it should have been reported.”
“It’s going to take a while, and it’s a process. It takes working together,” said Pam McKinney, an outpatient therapist at FSA Counseling.
The Project AWARE mental health support program in schools is a great help for children, she said, because that is where most children spend a majority of their day.
“And school is a safe place if home isn’t,” McKinney said.
Mentoring and programs promoting self-assertiveness help children feel more empowered to speak up for themselves, and to feel like they can make a difference in their futures, she said.
“The more resources we can give the kids, the better off the whole community will be,” McKinney said.
FSA Counseling
The Children’s Bureau in Washington, D.C., reports the effects of abuse and neglect have consequences for children, families and society that last lifetimes, if not generations.
To break the cycle of maltreatment and reduce the likelihood of long-term consequences, communities should develop and implement strategies that address risk factors, such as poverty, poor mental and emotional health, juvenile delinquency, adult criminality and substance use.
McKinney said FSA counselors understand the effects of trauma and are trained to response to the impact of traumatic stress on children and adults.
Whether the trauma comes from intentional abuse or neglect, or is the by-product of poverty, counseling and treatment are important in stopping the cycle, she said.
FSA Counseling has evolved in the Terre Haute Community for several decades, and has helped thousands of local residents learn how to cope with depression, anxiety, domestic violence, divorce, and and trauma by providing counseling, life skills and education for families, children, and adults.
Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter at TribStarLisa.