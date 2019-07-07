Kids drawn to manufacturing exhibit at Vigo Fair

Some youngsters attending the Vigo County Fair Sunday jumped at the chance to do some woodworking at a Vigo County School Corp. “Manufacturing Mania” exhibit.
“It was amazing — like nothing I’ve ever done before,” said Eden Sipes, 8, after using power saw, a router and a palm sander to make a tic-tac-toe board engraved with the words “Team Vigo.”
“It was really fun,” added Sipes’ friend, Myla Mounts, also 8.
“We just stumbled upon it,” her dad, Matt Mounts, said of the exhibit. “It’s pretty cool; the kids like it.”
Lurissa Francis’ three children, who will be entering kindergarten, first and second grade this year, also took turns with the machinery.
As a teacher at Sugar Grove Elementary School, Francis was already well aware of the school corporation’s NEAT activity initiative, which stands for “New and Emerging Advanced Technology.”
She said, “I’m very eager for my children to be old enough to do this as a summer program when they finish third.”
The school corporation works with a variety of community organizations on the initiative to help introduce career pathways ranging from construction and manufacturing to automotive services and health care, said Doug Dillion director of career and technical education.
“Nowadays,” Dillion said, “[kids] don’t go out and build treehouses and build go-carts and repair lawnmowers anymore. But with these activities we give them a taste of those hands-on different activities and hopefully spark an interest in those different career paths.”
The program exposes children to such activities as early as age 4. Age-appropriate programs are offered at the middle school level to show students there are multiple careers where they can be successful.
“People don’t think about becoming a plumber,” Dillion said, as an example. “When your toilet doesn’t flush in your house, everybody thinks about ... a plumber.”
Many service careers have become high tech and are very rewarding, he noted, and students need to know they have options besides four years of college.
The NEAT initiative’s “Manufacturing Mania” booth is open daily through the fair in the exhibit hall at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds from 4 – 9 p.m. through Thursday and noon – 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Dave Taylor can be reached at 812-231-4299 or dave.taylor@tribstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @TribStarDave.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.