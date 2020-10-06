Sitting in her SUV, Mallory Switzer waited at the front of a long line of vehicles Tuesday afternoon to pick up her son, Eli, a kindergarten student at Sugar Creek Consolidated Elementary.
Tuesday marked the first time since mid-March that Vigo County School Corp. students at all elementary schools were back together, full-time, five days a week. So far this school year, students attending in person have done so on an A/B staggered schedule.
"I think it's good to have the kids around each other," Switzer said. "He keeps his mask on all day, so I think it's good for him," and he also does a good job washing his hands and keeping his distance from his friends.
"I know it's a little hard for him, but he does good," Switzer said.
Eight elementary schools returned to five-days-a-week Sept. 28 and the remaining 10 — including Consolidated —returned Tuesday.
In many ways, it felt like the first day of school, even though it's October, said Suzanne Marrs, school principal.
Students were excited to be back with friends they perhaps hadn't seen since March, and teachers were glad to have them back.
"Everyone I think kind of had that same feeling of happiness and joy to have a sense of normalcy and be back together again," Marrs said.
Some children separated because of the A/B schedule even wrote to each other as pen pals. On Tuesday, they re-united.
Safety protocols are in place to prevent COVID spread, including masking, distancing and handwashing/hand sanitizing. The goal is to keep everyone in school.
"This is where kids need to be. ... This is their job, to come to school every day," Marrs said. "We miss them so much when they are not here."
Teachers are happy "to have everyone back together on the same day, learning the same things and being able to engage with one another," she said.
This past week, principals from the eight schools that returned full-time on Sept. 28 shared best practices with the 10 that returned on Tuesday, said Bill Riley, VCSC director of communications."
"It feels good to have all our elementary students back," he said. "They're a group we worry about — concerns about being fed, and being encouraged and having a safe place to go during the day."
The district has demonstrated over the last eight weeks "that we can hold school safely during COVID," he said. But it is bringing students back full-time, gradually.
The district's focus is on mitigating spread within school buildings. "We don't want our buildings to be the cause of spread," he said. As long as those mitigation practices continue to be successful, "We'll continue to add more students at other levels."
Elementary children will continue to have hybrid [at home] and virtual options.
The district hopes that middle school students will be able to return full-time next week, "but we'll solidify that decision with families later this week," Riley said.
Among the parents waiting for their children Tuesday was Josh Hann, who is relieved to have his daughter return to school full-time. His daughter, Carlee is in second grade. He also has a son in middle school who remains on the A/B staggered schedule.
The A/B schedule has been challenging, he said. His wife is a supervisor at her work and he runs his own auto repair business. "It was really difficult trying to teach them when they were out ... every other day. The homework was absolutely insane amounts. I think this is going to get them all back on track," he said.
Both parents had to help with homework, he said. Hann works out of his home, so he was able to be with the kids on days they were home.
He understands COVID better than most — he's had it. "It wasn't as bad as I think it's being let on to be. I'm sure there are certain rarities," he said.
