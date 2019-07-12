On Saturday, July 27, kids and families are invited to Rose Park in Terre Haute for the annual “We Live!” back-to-school bash, presented by Hamilton Center Inc. and sponsored by First Farmers Bank & Trust.
The event will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the park, 1515 Locust St. in Terre Haute.
The free event will feature fun activities for children, including games, giveaways, bounce houses and a 3-on-3 basketball tournament, as well as live music and free food.
Several community partners will also be on hand to provide information on resources that are available in the community, such as healthcare navigation services and information on after-school programming.
“Our focus for the event is to offer the youth in our community, particularly the Rose Park area, an opportunity to feel valued, motivated, determined and receive some educational information. We want them to know that they matter,” said Melvin L. Burks, CEO of Hamilton Center.
Registration is requested, and those who register will be entered into a drawing to win prizes on the day of the event. To register, visit www.weliveterrehaute.com. For more information about the event, contact Tatu Brown at 812-231-8107 or tbrown@hamiltoncenter.org.
