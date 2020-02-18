The Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter is inviting local residents to join the 2020 Terre Haute Walk to End Alzheimer’s Volunteer Kickoff event from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25.
The event marks the official start of planning for the Terre Haute Walk to End Alzheimer’s, which is scheduled for Sept. 26 at a new location – Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College.
“Thanks to the incredible work of our volunteers and participants, we have outgrown our previous location of Fairbanks Park Amphitheater,” said Katie Griffin, manager of the Terre Haute Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
Last year’s Terre Haute Walk raised more than $94,000 to support local care and support programs available to the community free of charge, as well research into new ways of preventing, diagnosing and treating Alzheimer’s and dementia.
During the Feb. 25 kickoff event, attendees will have the opportunity to learn about getting involved in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s planning committee. Volunteers are needed in a number of areas, including sponsorship, recruitment, retention and marketing.
The event is free and light appetizers will be provided. To register, go to act.alz.org/terrehaute and click on the volunteer kickoff link.
