Keyrock Energy has withdrawn its rezoning request to build two methane drilling wells in West Terre Haute.
Vigo County commissioners on Tuesday said they learned of the decision the day before.
Commissioner Mark Clinkenbeard said Attorney Richard Shagley sent the commissioners an email Monday evening informing them that Keyrock would withdraw the request.
"They withdrew it because we all three were opposed to it," he said. "They may be looking at another location."
"I want to thank the Commissioners for the way they conducted with business with Keyrock," West Terre Haute resident Jerold Hargis told Clinkenbeard, Mike Morris and Chris Switzer. "It's an example of our good governance."
Donna Rader-Cooper, also of West Terre Haute, celebrated the decision, though she noted, "We're still wondering what's going on. This isn't over."
Rader-Cooper and other residents said they never heard anything from Keyrock and couldn't find any information on the company.
A Google search offered a link to a business in Tennessee labeled "permanently closed." After a public information meeting on June 12, a Keyrock representative offered her a link to the Tennessee location.
Switzer noted that more people turned out for that public information meeting on this rezoning request than had for a hearing concerning the Riley Spur trail, the previous high-water mark for attendance.
"Kudos to you," he told members of the public.
Commissioners on Tuesday also voted to approve guidelines for companies who would want to install solar or wind farms in Vigo County. Those guidelines would offer protection for those using surrounding lands.
Switzer said having a blanket set of guidelines was preferable than having to write them individually every time a request to install such farms was made.
"These things are coming," he said. "I look forward to having them in our community."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.