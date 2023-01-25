Keymark Construction, a longtime North Terre Haute business, has been chosen to lead construction and renovations for the newest branch of the Vigo County Public Library.
The former Thomas Funeral Home on North 13th Street in 12 Points will become the newest Vigo County Public Library branch. The Library Board awarded the bid to Keymark for $2.4 million to complete interior and exterior renovations of the primary building, the garage and the parking lot.
The project is slated to begin in February and is expected to be completed by the end of the year.
Modern libraries have evolved to offer so many different services, and “the board’s commitment to serving Vigo County residents in new and creative ways is reflective of their vision for a stronger, more successful and more connected community,” library Executive Director Kristi Howe said in a news release.
“Our community deserves to have another library location, and by planning and saving for the future, we’re now able to bring a third library back to Vigo County,” Howe said.
The new library branch is part of the 12 Points 5-year plan, which was unveiled in mid-December. According to the nonprofit 12 Points Revitalization Committee, the plan aims to continue improving the northside neighborhood and create a destination within Terre Haute.
“This is a great project and we’re excited to be part of it,” said Keymark owner Jacob Hellmann. “It’s not just a job for us. This is in our backyard, we have been in the 12 Points area for eight years and part of the revitalization for the last five years. To add a library to the neighborhood and to help provide such important services to the north side, it’s an honor to lead this project.”
