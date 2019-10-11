Kenny Pitts homicide trial reset to June 2020

The trial of a Terre Haute man charged with murder and other crimes in the disappearance and death of 77-year-old Terre Haute landlord has been reset to June of next year.
Kenneth R. "Kenny" Pitts Jr., 56, is now schedule to go to trial June 1, 2020. His trial previously had been set for Oct. 21.
In a brief hearing this morning in Vigo Superior Court 6, Judge Michael Lewis granted a defense motion for continuance. The defense cited a need for additional time to receive material from the state and to prepare.
Pitts, who is in custody, appeared in court Friday but did not speak.
Pitts was arrested in May 2018 at a campground in Nevada and was booked into Vigo County Jail the following month in connection with the November 2017 death of Alice "Anita" Oswald, 77, of Terre Haute.
Oswald's body was recovered in her 2014 Honda CRV when it was pulled from an eastern Vigo County lake in January 2018. An autopsy showed Oswald died of blunt force trauma to the head.
Pitts has been charged with murder, burglary, altering the scene of a death, arson and obstruction of justice in connection with Oswald's death.
Court records show police began looking for Pitts for questioning soon after Oswald was reported missing by her daughter on Nov. 10, 2017.
One person told police Pitts tried to rob Oswald’s house, and Oswald interrupted the burglary. Oswald reportedly shot Pitts in the face, and he then beat her with a wooden-handled hatchet, according to affidavits filed by the prosecution.
