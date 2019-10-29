Vigo County Commissioner Brendan Kearns will host a listening session from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at the Vigo County Public Library.
The session will be an open forum for Vigo residents to discuss anything related to county government responsibilities. Vigo County School Superintendent Rob Hayworth attend and be available to answer any questions about the upcoming referendum.
The listening sessions are part of a series of public meetings hosted by Kearns. Everyone is welcome, but seating is limited to the library conference rooms.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.