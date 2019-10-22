Vigo County Commissioner Brendan Kearns on Tuesday criticized Terre Haute’s decision to allow its police officers to be featured on A&E Network’s real-time police show “Live PD,” calling a city contract with the show’s producers “an extremely poor decision by the city.
“As our community goes one step forward, this puts us three steps back,” Kearns said during the weekly Vigo County Board of Commissioners meeting.
“Our community supports our public safety personnel. We rally up in time of need. We are there for our injured and the families of the fallen,” he said. “We do not need a TV show to exploit our community for their personal financial gain, while showing the world our residents, our friends, our family members in their toughest of times.”
The Terre Haute Board of Public Works and Safety last week approved a one-year contract for the show, with a supporting recommendation from the police department.
Live PD camera crews will follow officers on the job on Friday and Saturday nights, with television viewers seeing what local police officers see during their shifts. A delay of about 20 minutes prevents the airing of disturbing content or the release of information that could compromise investigations.
Kearns said the Board of Commissioners oversees the county’s central dispatch center. As a commissioner, he wants the dispatch center off-limits to the show’s production crew.
“People don’t watch car races to see who wins, they watch car races because they want to see the crashes,” Kearns said. “To me, that is kind of the same sentiment with this type of show.”
Kearns said commissioners had “no involvement in the contract process. This could potentially be a county issue when it comes to lawsuits and mistrials resulting from the production.”
He also said cities and counties “were sold a bill of goods based on hopes of a strong recruitment tool and increased public support.”
Bennett: It’s reality, it’s transparency
Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett disagrees.
“We reached out to some communities and they reported no problems,” the mayor said later on Tuesday. “Everybody has an opinion, but we have researched this for months. We feel comfortable with it, and we can stop it at any time if we find there is something that is not good about it.”
Bennett said Live PD shows do police interacting with people during high-stress situations. “That is the nature of the beast. It is real, it is live, that is what happens. To hide that or act like that doesn’t happen is wrong,” the mayor said. “We have no problem with the transparency of showing how our officers interacting with the public.”
Besides, Bennett said, approving the contract was up to the city -- not the county.
“It is our call,” the mayor said, adding the show itself has nothing to do with the dispatch center. Producers of the show looked at public information on how many calls are coming through dispatch, which is how the city was selected for the show, the mayor said.
“I am not foreseeing any issues with this at all,” Bennett said.
Sheriff Plasse takes a pass
While the city will participate in “Live PD,” the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office will not.
Sheriff John Plasse said he was contacted by Big Fish Entertainment about “Live PD,” but said he determined it was best the sheriff’s department not participate due Vigo County’s aging and crowded jail that is the issue of a federal lawsuit.
“We declined,” Plasses said. “Part of the contract would allow them full access to the jail, and I was against that because we are involved in a federal lawsuit because it is an unconstitutional jail [as ruled by a federal court] and probably not good to have them [live TV crews] in there,” Plasse said. The county is moving forward o a new jail.
The sheriff added, “I have watched the show and I have no issues with it.”
Plasse said he has “never seen an episode where they go into a jail, but maybe I have not seen them all. I don’t know if there is any reason why they would go to dispatch, but I don’t know.”
More on the show, deal
Terre Haute Police Chief Shawn Keen said production of the “Live PD” shows has not yet started, but “Live PD” was in town for a visit Monday.
“A cameraman and producer were here to meet with out staff and explain the specifics of how they film,” Keen said Tuesday. “Afterward, they went out with one of our officers for a few hours to get a feel for the city and the setup of our vehicles. We do not have a start date yet when filming will begin. It is up to the production company.”
Keen last week told the city’s Board of Works and Public Safety he saw three main areas of benefit from his officers’ presence on the show: recruiting, community outreach and transparency.
“From the policing perspective, I understand and accept that we are not perfect and we will make mistakes,” he told the board. “Through this process, we are willing to put ourselves out there so the community can see exactly what we do.
The chief this week told the Tribune-Star the contract with Big Fish Entertainment calls for an “insignia fee” of $2,500 to be paid to the city each week that footage is shot in Terre Haute.
He said his intention is to use that fee to pay any overtime costs that result from an officer involved in filming so any such costs don’t land on the taxpayer. Any leftover funds from the fee, Keen said, would be put toward a long-term project to offer the public online reporting for minor offenses.
The Live TV crew will follow a few select officers on the 3 to 11 p.m. shift. Keen said seven officers volunteered to participate, and the producers explained they like to use only a few officers so that viewers will become familiar with those officers.
As to whether the program will infringe on the public’s right to privacy, Keen said, each person’s Fourth Amendment right remains protected. Incidents that happen in public are within the scope of the program, just as they are in the view of any member of the public.
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
Tribune-Star reporter Lisa Trigg also contributed to this report.
