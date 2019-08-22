Vigo County Commissioner Brendan Kearns will host a listening session from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, at Vigo County Public Library.
The session will include an update on the Erie Canal lock project, as well as discussion about bicycling on county roads and the general theme “Improving our Quality of Life in Vigo County”.
Kearns said he would like to hear from bicycle enthusiasts about the county roads they frequently travel and how those can be improved.
Also, County Engineer Larry Robbins will be on hand to provide information about the Community Crossings Grant projects the county has recently applied for and to address concerns.
The public is welcome. Seating is limited to the library conference rooms.
