Brendan Kearns is the new district director of the Vigo County Soil and Water Conservation District.
Kearns is a former Vigo County Commissioner (2019 to 2022) and Vigo County Council Member (2016 to 2108) and served as an Indiana Department of Natural Resources conservation program specialist (2015-2019).
He started in the director’s position, which had a posted salary of $45,854, on Jan. 4, said Phil Carter, chairman of the Vigo County Soil and Water Conservation District.
Former district director Jan Came left the position in October, moving to the Indiana Natural Resources Conservation Service out of Greencastle. Her position, however, did not open and be eligible to post until November due to vacation time remaining, Carter said.
Carter said Kearns has experience for the position, one he hopes can highlight the need for soil and water conservation in the county.
“Brendan worked for DNR and worked on wetlands, and he is familiar with conservation efforts and what is involved,” Carter said, “as far as getting conservation on the ground in Vigo County.
“He is familiar with the farmers in the county and has a comfort level of going out and talking to people. I have a lot of high hopes for Brendan in this position,” Carter said. “He can reach out to people and get them into the office to hopefully to talk about conservation efforts. I see that as one of his biggest strengths.
“One of the things we have always had difficulty with is getting people to do conservation practices, both soil and water. … It is difficult to get conservation on the ground. People are interested in it but don’t actively pursue conservation,” Carter said. “I want to see more and more people do things that conserve our top soils for the next generation and clean water.”
Kearns, 50, said the position enables him to return to work in conservation.
“It is good to be back in the conservation world for sure. I stayed with conservation as a friend of many programs as a commissioner and while on the county council. I was instrumental in the Wabashiski Wetlands project in my role with the DNR as conservation specialist for the health rivers program,” Kearns said.
“The opportunity came up in late November and after giving it some thought, it is a great opportunity to stay in the conservation world and stay in Vigo County,’ he said.
The Vigo County Soil and Water Conservation District was officially organized by landowners on January 23, 1950. The district is a sub-division for the state of Indiana and is responsible for soil and water conservation activities in Vigo County. It is governed by a five member board of supervisors. These supervisors serve without pay for the betterment of Vigo County, according to the district’s web site.
