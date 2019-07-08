K9 Pitts to receive protective vest

Canine officer Pitts of the Terre Haute Police Department will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s Inc.
The vest for Pitts is sponsored by NaturVet and will be embroidered with the sentiment “This gift of protection provided by NaturVet”. Delivery is expected within eight to 10 weeks.
THPD posted information about the donation on their Facebook page.
Vested Interest in K9s is a charity located in East Taunton, Massachusetts, with the mission of providing bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States. The non-profit was established in 2009 to assist law enforcement agencies with this potentially lifesaving body armor for their four-legged canine officers. Since its inception, the group has provided more than 3,400 protective vests in 50 states through private and corporate donations at a value of $5.7 million dollars.
The program is open to dogs actively employed in the U.S. with law enforcement or related agencies who are certified and at least 20 months of age.
The donation to provide one protective vest for a law enforcement K9 is $950. Each vest has a value between $1,744 to $2,283 and a five-year warranty, and an average weight of 4 to 5 lbs.
An estimated 30,000 law enforcement canines are on duty throughout the United States.
For more information about Vested Interest in K9s, go online to www.vik9s.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.