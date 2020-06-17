K-12 schools spared state cuts for 2021 fiscal year

Indiana’s K-12 schools will not face state funding cuts for the fiscal year that starts July 1, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Wednesday afternoon.

Instead, schools will still receive a $183 million increase in funding.

“We’ll be moving forward with the current budget, which includes a $183 million increase for K-12 spending,” the governor said. He said the decision underscores “the priority and the importance” placed on K-12 education.

It also shows “how important it has been that we have prudently managed our state, fiscally speaking, through the good times and the tough times,” he said.

The decision has been a collaborative effort, one that has taken a few weeks “to make sure we could get to this point with confidence,” Holcomb said.

At the same time, public higher education faces 7 percent in cuts, and state agencies have been asked to cut 15 percent for the upcoming fiscal year.

Holcomb also supports 100 percent funding for K-12 students who take classes online for COVID-related reasons, which is recommended by the Indiana Department of Education and supported by House and Senate leaders.

Typically, online students are funded at 85% of what brick-and-mortar schools receive.

After the governor’s media briefing, Jennifer McCormick, state superintendent of public instruction, issued the following statement:

“I am pleased our state decision makers will not cut funding from Indiana K-12 education. The Department’s recommendation to not penalize schools for virtual options was also granted. Schools will have one less stressor as they continue to educate our students during this unprecedented time.”

Bill Riley, Vigo County School Corp. director of communications, said the district is “pleased” with the governor’s announcement to maintain the current K-12 budget.

“While we anticipate that the education we deliver next year will be more expensive due to enhanced health and safety measures, we’re thankful that the governor and General Assembly heard educators and agree that the expansive services offered in our public schools can’t weather a budget cut,” Riley said. “Declining enrollment will impact our budget, and it is still unknown how COVID-19 will impact our enrollment in 2020-21.”

He added, “The children of our community need our public schools now more than ever. We’re looking forward to offering Vigo County children a safe educational environment that supports learning, enhances student social/emotional development, and cares for their basic needs such as food security.”

Indiana State University spokesman Mark Alesia said the university is working through various funding scenarios and will discuss those soon.

Earlier on Wednesday during a State Budget Committee meeting, Greg Goode, ISU’s director of government relations, addressed the committee during discussion about the budget .

The state’s seven public colleges face a 7 percent reduction in 2020-21 funding.

“It’s not a surprise this was coming” given the state’s revenue shortfalls, Goode said. “We want to be your partner through this ... we’ll figure out a way to do it.”

He also emphasized that the federal CARES Act dollars going to higher education must be used for specific purposes under the law.

“We can’t just simply use CARES Act dollars as general operating revenue replacement,” Goode said.

ISU is still working through its budget picture and “putting together our ideas,” Goode said. “We will be held accountable for how those dollars are spent.”